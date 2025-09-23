Ankara Metropolitan Municipality under investigation: Mansur Yavaş makes first statement

Thirteen people were detained in an investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on the grounds that the concert expenses of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB) for the 2021-2024 period ’caused public damage."

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş made the first statement regarding the investigation.

Speaking to journalist Ünsal Ünlü, Yavaş said, "We conducted our own investigation into this period (2021-2024) earlier. When questions arose about this, the provincial inspectors also conducted an investigation and found no public harm here."

Mansur Yavaş reacted, saying, Now they are trying to take it to a completely different place by adding things like tampering with the tender."

INVESTIGATION INTO ANKARA METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY

According to a statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, based on the audit report prepared by the Ministry of Interior's Civil Service Inspectorate, the MASAK investigation, the Court of Accounts investigation, and expert reports, the administration suffered a loss of 154 million 453 thousand 221.60 lira in 32 concert service purchases.

Within the scope of the investigation, former ABB Culture and Social Affairs Department Head H.A.B, former ABB Cultural Events Branch Deputy Director / former Culture and Social Affairs Department Deputy Head H.E, former ABB Culture and Social Affairs Department Deputy Head H.Z, former ABB Cultural Events Branch Deputy Director A.A.Ç, Deputy Director of the ABB Cultural Events Branch C.A., Deputy Director of the ABB Cultural Events Branch K.B., owner of Evren Teknik Group Music Organisation Industry and Trade Ltd. Co. O.E., owner of Universe Production Organisation Industry and Trade Ltd. Co. S.E., partners of Festiva and Enfest Organisation Tourism Industry and Trade Ltd. Co. partners K.A and S.Ç, Gurudan Tourism Consultancy Organisation Advertising Industry and Trade Inc. partner A.A, Yalınayak Food Organisation Tourism Industry and Trade Ltd. Co. partners E.D and L.E, were detained on charges of ‘abuse of office’ and ‘bid rigging’.

Source: Ankara Büyükşehir'e soruşturma: Mansur Yavaş'tan ilk açıklama geldi