Announcement from BirGün to the public

Since the very first day of its establishment, BirGün newspaper has stood against the powerful and on the side of the public. It has leaned its back solely upon its readers.

Following the "absolute nullity" decision aimed at the CHP, dubious circles who owe their existence to the government, public resources, and pro-government capital groups targeted certain media outlets and journalists, including our newspaper. A mind-boggling lie was put forward, claiming that we receive funding from foreign sources.

The lie that BirGün is "funded" is laughable. Since its establishment, BirGün has never received funding from any institution or individual; it owes its editorial independence to its economic independence. The power to criticise everyone stems from here. Everyone who knows us is aware of this.

BirGün has no income other than reader donations, subscriptions, and advertisement revenues. Every transaction is documented and recorded. We announce to the public that we will file lawsuits against those responsible for the lies targeting our newspaper.

Those who tailor their words according to the source where their money comes from assume that we act by the same measure. However, at the core of BirGün lie a powerful idea and unshakable values. Every stance we put forward is the product of our ideas and values.

Within limited means, we are trying to keep BirGün afloat and revive the profession of journalism against all kinds of pressure. We know very well what it means to resist. Lies and slanders will not be able to turn us back from our path.

We will continue to walk with the honour of journalism and the responsibility we feel towards our public.

Tomorrow, just as yesterday, we will stand against every blow dealt to democracy, labour, justice, and freedom.

Yours faithfully...

BirGün