Another kick to Soma...

Timur Soykan

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the Soma Mining Massacre. On 13 May 2014, driven by greed and the pursuit of profit, they murdered 301 miners. In the Soma Trial, it was revealed that the boss Can Gürkan worked the workers to death. Park Madencilik, which operated these mines, had stopped production in 2009 due to continuous fires. Soma Maden İşletmeleri A.Ş. took over the operation of these mines and increased production 2.5 times in a short time without taking any safety measures.

The area where the miners worked was surrounded by old productions and was not insulated, paving the way for the disaster. Many areas in the mine did not have sensors, and those that did were old and inadequate. The gallery did not have its own ventilation system. The air circulating around the production area filled here and there was only one exit. The emergency exit stairs were very narrow. The machines were blocking the roads. Three years before the tragedy, it was decided to build a new emergency exit road in this gallery, but the boss could not afford it.

In the electrical system in the mine, cables and equipment were not flameproof, old and inadequate. There were not even air measurement stations at the intersections inside the pit. The filters of gas masks, which are vital for miners, were rusted. 2,678 of the 2,953 carbon monoxide individual rescue masks had expired. Most of the miners who died did not have gas masks.

THEY CHANGED THE COURT JUDGE

Lawyers, including Hatay's elected deputy, lawyer Can Atalay and lawyer Selçuk Kozağaçlı, fought for the boss and those responsible to be punished for “301 counts of killing with probable intent”. A lawsuit was filed with this accusation, but the prosecutor changed twice. The prosecutor, who asked for a five-minute recess to explain his opinion, did not come to the hearing again. The court committee was dismissed from the case. In the end, the local court sentenced the defendants to between 12 years and 20 years for causing death by conscious negligence, not probable intent.

JUDICIARY MEMBERS CHANGED

On 30 September 2020, 5 members of the 12th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, which reviewed the appeal, unanimously ruled that the defendants should be sentenced to thousands of years for “301 times killing with probable intent” and “162 times injuring with probable intent”.

Although 5 months passed, this decision was not sent to the local court and suddenly three members of the 12th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation were replaced. Three new members, all of bureaucratic origin, were appointed. Former Minister of Justice and Undersecretary Kenan İpek, former Secretary General of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors Fuzuli Aydoğdu and former Director General of Prisons and Detention Houses Mustafa Yapıcı were now on the panel. Meanwhile, two Supreme Court of Appeals prosecutors objected on 8 January 2021 to the decision, which had not yet been sent to the local court.

The new members analysed the case file of millions of pages and the judgement, whose justification alone is 6 thousand pages long, in 5 working days. With the majority vote of the three new members, the defendants were sentenced to 12.5 years to 20 years in prison for conscious negligence, and with the release decisions, there were no more defendants arrested. Two former members of the Chamber dissented the verdict, stating that the defendants should be sentenced for “301 times possible intent” offence. The members of the Court of Cassation, who wrote a dissenting opinion, stated that this penalty article could not be applied in any offence if the penalty for “probable intent” was not imposed in this incident in which 301 miners were dragged to their deaths.

Can Gürkan, the owner of Soma Kömür İşletmeleri A.Ş., which operated the mine, was released in 2019 after 4.5 years in prison. Can Gürkan, who was saved from thousands of years in prison by changing the members of the Court of Cassation Chamber, also benefited from the execution regulation made in 2020. He would remain in prison for a maximum of 2.5 more years. As a result, Can Gürkan spent only 8 days in prison for each miner who died.

FAVOURITE NOMINEE FOR HSK ELECTION

Today is the 11th anniversary of the Soma Massacre.

The relatives of 301 miners live with longing and pain.

Can Gürkan continues to live freely.

Fuzuli Aydoğdu, who was assigned to the 12th Chamber of the Court of Cassation and signed the scandalous ruling to save the mine owner, is now running for a seat on the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK). He was among the 101 candidates who applied to the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) for HSK membership. Last week, the joint committee of the Constitution and Justice Commissions, which the opposition members walked out of, shortlisted 15 candidates. At the top of the list was Fuzuli Aydoğdu. Backed by the AKP, his election to the HSK is considered a certainty.

CAN ATALAY IN PRISON

Lawyer Can Atalay, the elected deputy of the people of Hatay, who is the lawyer of workers and fights for the punishment of the boss, has been imprisoned in Silivri Prison for 3 years. Lawyer Selçuk Kozağaçlı has also been in Silivri Prison for 8 years. One day after his release, he was arrested again.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Soma’ya bir tekme daha…, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2025.