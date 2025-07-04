Another request for political ban on İmamoğlu!

The indictment regarding the diploma of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate who is currently detained at Marmara Prison in Silivri, has been completed.

A prison sentence of 8 years and 9 months is sought for İmamoğlu.

The indictment also requests a political ban.

The prosecutor's indictment states that ‘Ekrem İmamoğlu obtained the diploma fraudulently’ and ‘participated in the crime of forgery.’

WHAT HAPPENED?

An investigation was launched into allegations of ‘irregularities’ regarding the 35-year-old diploma İmamoğlu received from İstanbul University's Faculty of Business Administration.

İmamoğlu had transferred from Girne American University to İstanbul University's Faculty of Business Administration, and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had argued that the transfer was irregular and that his diploma was invalid.

On 18 March, İstanbul University's administration announced that it had revoked the diplomas of Imamoğlu and 28 others on the grounds of ‘absence’ and ‘obvious error.’

İmamoğlu's lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, announced on 6 May that they had filed a counterclaim against the revocation of the diploma, and on the same day, Istanbul University deleted İmamoğlu's diploma information from the university's database.

The notification regarding the decision was delivered 55 days later.

