Another warship on its way to Aliağa: let those who used it dismantle it!

Halil Ertunç

Turkey continues to become Europe's shipbreaking hub. HMS Bristol, a warship belonging to the British Royal Navy, has been sent to Turkey to be dismantled. The ship, which set sail from Portsmouth on 11 June, is expected to arrive in Aliağa, İzmir, on 3 July. The ship, which carries hazardous materials such as asbestos, heavy metals and petroleum derivatives, will be handed over to LEYAL Shipbreaking, the company that offered the highest bid for its dismantling.

Local residents and environmental activists are reacting strongly to the situation. In a statement, İzmir Yaşam Alanları said, "Turkey, along with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, is preferred for shipbreaking. We know that Turkey is prioritised for European dismantling due to distance. They choose Turkey because labour costs are very low there, and environmental laws favour capital over ecology and life. The primitive beaching method, which is no longer used in Europe, is applied at 22 facilities in Aliağa. Ships are docked at the shore, and materials are dismantled at sea and transported to land. With this method, pollution from ships can mix into both the sea and the soil. Due to the high risk it poses, this method, which is not used in the EU, is not banned under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation."

22 SHIP BREAKING FACILITIES SHOULD BE CLOSED IMMEDIATELY

The statement included the following remarks: “According to the Basel Convention, which Turkey has been a party to since 1994 and which was established to control the transboundary movement and disposal of hazardous wastes, old ships are officially toxic waste, meaning they contain unwanted chemicals that are poisonous to living organisms. The importation of ships is subject to the permission of the relevant state institutions. The UK has stated that it documents the types and quantities of hazardous waste in ships sent abroad for recycling and requests ‘photographic evidence’ from the company responsible for dismantling the ship that it was dismantled in compliance with occupational health and safety and environmental standards. However, as İzmir Living Spaces, we know that these measures remain merely theoretical, as the current conditions in Aliağa make it impossible to ensure compliance. As İzmir Living Spaces, we say that the damage caused to nature and our living spaces cannot be measured in monetary terms. To live and exist is the natural right of every living being. Whoever used the ships should dismantle them. All 22 ship dismantling facilities in Aliağa should be closed immediately."

NATO'S COLD WAR TRAINING VEHICLE

HMS Bristol joined the British Royal Navy in 1973. It served in the Falklands War. It was used in NATO exercises during the Cold War. It was decommissioned in 2020.

TRANSFORMED INTO EUROPE'S SHIPBREAKING HUB

Although Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are the countries where ship dismantling is most commonly carried out worldwide, Turkey is also preferred by European countries due to its proximity, with 22 ship dismantling facilities. According to 2024 data from the STK Shipbreaking Platform, Turkey ranks third in the world in terms of the number of ships dismantled and fourth in terms of gross tonnage. Accordingly, in 2024 alone, a total of 84 ships with a gross tonnage of 476,303 were dismantled in Turkey. One of the ships sent for dismantling was an Israeli ship. Ship dismantling operations also pose serious risks to human health. According to data from the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Council, at least 97 workers lost their lives in Aliağa, İzmir, between 2013 and 2022.

PUBLIC REACTION STOPPED IT

In 2022, the people of İzmir reacted to a ship loaded with asbestos that had set sail from Brazil to be dismantled in Aliağa, preventing the ship from entering the country. The ship, named Nae Sao Poulo, set sail from Rio de Janeiro Port in Brazil on 4 August and began its journey to Aliağa, where the ship was scheduled to be dismantled. Numerous environmental groups, democratic organisations, professional associations, political parties and municipalities in İzmir organised a series of protests. Following these protests, the government was forced to back down, and the ship's entry into the Strait of Gibraltar was blocked.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bir savaş gemisi daha aliağa yolunda: Kullanan söksün! published in BirGün newspaper on July 1, 2025.