Another woman brutally murdered: There are no words left

Sibel Bahçetepe

The brutal murder of Durdona Khakımova, a 36-year-old Uzbek national whose body was found in a rubbish container in Şişli, Istanbul, sparked outrage among women. Stressing that femicides are the result of a system fed by impunity, women’s organisations gathered in Istanbul and Ankara and emphasised that they would continue to demand accountability for every femicide, saying, “This system kills. Those responsible for this brutality are policies of impunity.” After the murder, police detained three suspects. It was reported that 31-year-old Dılshod Akhrol Uglı Turdimurotov told police in his statement that he had a relationship with Khakımova and that he committed the murder after an argument between them.

NOTICED WHILE COLLECTING PAPER

The incident took place on Saturday at around 20:00 on Kuyulubağ Street in the Duatepe neighbourhood of Şişli. O.Ç., who collects paper, noticed the body in the container and informed the police. Teams who arrived at the scene took security measures in the area and began an examination. During the examination, a suitcase thought to be connected to the incident was also found in the neighbourhood based on witness statements and was taken for examination.

Khakımova’s body was found in a rubbish container in Şişli. (Photo: DHA)

CAUGHT 8 HOURS LATER

A large-scale investigation was launched. Teams determined that Dılshod Akhrol Uglı Turdimurotov committed the murder and that 29-year-old Gofurjon Akmalkhonovıch Kamalkhodaev allegedly helped him. After reviewing footage from hundreds of security cameras, teams found that the murder suspect and his friend had gone to Istanbul Airport to flee to Georgia. Uglı and Kamalkhodaev were caught and detained after 8 hours of work before they could leave the country. Another person, a 58-year-old named E.K., was also detained in connection with the murder. The number of detainees in the investigation rose to 3. Security camera footage showed the two suspects walking through the streets with a suitcase and leaving a bag in a rubbish container. Procedures at the police station are ongoing.

WOMEN ARE NOT PROTECTED

After the suspects’ statements at the police station, police went to the house on Gümüşdere Street in the Atatürk neighbourhood of Ümraniye where the murder was committed and carried out an examination. It was seen that the lights and windows of the ground-floor flat in the four-storey building were open and that there was a picture on a small table.

Canan Güllü, President of the Turkish Federation of Women’s Associations, emphasised in her assessment to BirGün that the murder was not an isolated case. Güllü said, “Women in this country now know they are not being protected. Protection orders remain on paper, mechanisms either do not work or work in reverse.” Reminding that femicides have been continuing systematically for years, Güllü recalled the murders of Münevver Karabulut, Pınar Gültekin, Emine Bulut, Ayşe Paşalı and Güldünya Tören. Stating that the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention targeted women’s right to life, Güllü said that the failure to effectively implement Law No. 6284 emboldened perpetrators. Noting that femicides continue systematically, Güllü said that with the decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, women’s right to life was disregarded. Saying, “Instead of protecting women’s lives, the government made political choices,” Güllü stated that the failure to effectively implement Law No. 6284 and changes to execution rules emboldened perpetrators. Güllü said, “Which number murder is this? With mechanisms that do not work, with statements that make women a clear target by making working mechanisms work in reverse and with interference in women’s lifestyles, it is this government that gives that blank cheque.” Recalling that with the regulations made during the Covid-19 period, perpetrators of violence were released, Güllü stressed that this increased women’s deaths. Drawing attention to the rise in individual armament, Güllü continued: “Women are now being killed in their homes, within the household, with firearms. Even in environments where children are present, guns become instruments of death.”

Referring to federation data, Güllü recalled that in 2025 at least 392 women were killed by men and emphasised that not only women’s organisations but also bar associations, professional chambers and society as a whole must take responsibility in this struggle, saying, “Women in this country do not want to die.” Güllü said, “We want the government to put forward not its hat but its mind and conscience.”

Durdona Khakımova

FOREIGNERS ARE AT RISK

Irmak Akman, a volunteer with the Women’s Platform for Equality (EŞİK), drew attention in her statement to the increase in suspicious female deaths in 2025. Akman said, “Compared to 2024, the rise in the number of suspicious female deaths in 2025 is striking. It is now an accepted fact that the state cannot protect women who are citizens of the Republic of Turkey from femicide and male violence.” Stressing that Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention strengthened the perception of impunity among perpetrators, Akman said, “Many murders are covered up by calling them ‘suspicious deaths’. We have repeatedly seen that investigation and prosecution processes are not conducted properly when the perpetrator is a public official or has strong connections.” Emphasising that women of foreign nationality are in a much more fragile position, Akman recalled that every year thousands of women come to Turkey from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to work or study. Stating that women whose residence permit applications are rejected or who fall into irregular status because their permits have expired are forced into undeclared work, Akman said, “These women become targets of many crimes, from stalking to violence, from blackmail to being pushed into prostitution and murder. Because they do not know the country and they have no means of applying to the police or health institutions.” As a solution, Akman stressed that an amnesty should be issued for foreign-national women in irregular status so that they are registered.

∗∗∗

MIGRANT WOMEN ARE NOT ALONE

After the murder of Khakımova, women took to the streets yesterday in Istanbul and Ankara. In Istanbul, thousands of women met at Osmanbey Metro Station and marched with slogans to Kuyulubağ Street where the murder took place. Women carried placards and banners reading “Stop male violence”, “3 femicides in Şişli in one year” and “Migrant women are not alone” and then made a statement. In the statement, in summary, it was said: “We do not know Durdona Khokımova’s life but we know and recognise very well the male violence behind this murder. We recognise the patriarchy that men rely on who had the audacity to kill a woman, a migrant woman, dismember her body and then throw it onto a busy street. For migrant women, access to mechanisms to apply against violence is almost impossible and full of threats. We know that in various incidents no action is taken against the male perpetrator of violence and women are deported. We also know that when migrant women want to seek their rights, they are sent to removal centres and deported again. Perpetrators trust that the Nadira Kadirova case, in which she was killed in an AKP MP’s home, can be easily covered up. Men take strength from the acquittal of the only man responsible for Dina’s death in Karabük! We will continue our feminist struggle against male violence.” In Ankara, a statement on Yüksel Street said, “You did not protect, you did not prevent it. Men get this audacity from impunity.”

∗∗∗

A PRODUCT OF THE SAME MINDSET

Çiçek Çatalkaya, a member of the Left Feminist Movement, said the murder was “extremely chilling”. Saying that Turkey is in a chain of murders, Çatalkaya stressed that violence against women cannot be treated as individual incidents. Çatalkaya drew attention to the similarity between the propaganda recently carried out in Syria over women’s hair and the mindset in Turkey. Saying, “There is no difference in mindset between cutting off a woman’s head and cutting a woman’s hair and producing propaganda through that hair,” Çatalkaya stated that in both cases the female body is turned into a political instrument. Arguing that such murders cannot be considered independently of the government’s reactionary policies, Çatalkaya said that a social order in which women can live freely is only possible by strengthening secularism. Çatalkaya said, “We can build a way of life in which women can breathe easily and in which secularism is felt across society only to the extent that we can roll back these reactionary policies.”

∗∗∗

CALLED SUICIDE, TURNED OUT TO BE MURDER

In the Bornova district of Izmir, it was determined that 18-year-old Dilan Geyik, who was claimed to have died by suicide on 18 December 2025, was killed by Mustafa Bingöl, who was alleged to be her boyfriend. While the investigation revealed that the suspect made it look like a suicide after the murder, it was reported that Bingöl took his own life in prison after being arrested. In Menemen, Izmir, 33-year-old Lokman Etken had also murdered 26-year-old Gözde Akbaba in the middle of the street.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bir kadın daha vahşi şekilde katledildi: Söylenecek söz kalmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 26, 2026.