Anti- Sharaa front expands in Syria

Yusuf Tuna Koç

In Turkey, the “terror-free Turkey” process that began in the last days of last year is centred on developments in Syria from day one, alongside the maintenance of Erdoğan’s power and support from new allies.

Indeed, following the overthrow of the Assad regime on 4 December through the AKP-Israel-HTŞ alliance, the parties involved in the process are making no secret of their intentions and ambitions beyond the border as a result of the new balance of power in the country and the region. Öcalan's call for a ‘'national pact alliance’, Erdoğan's constant emphasis on a ‘Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance’, Bahçeli's proposals for a Lebanese and Ottoman model, and Kurtulmuş's highly sectarian reference to ‘Yavuz Selim-İdris-i Bitlisi’ are a few different examples of this interest.

However, things in Syria are not going as Ankara would wish. While the reputation of the government of former jihadists in Damascus is being shaken by the massacres taking place, Israel's plan for an “unstable Syria” is increasingly coming to the fore. All these developments are also raising questions about the process being pursued inside the country.

This week, we spoke with journalist Hediye Levent about the relationship between the new developments regarding Syria's future and the political plans within Turkey.

In recent months, both Erdoğan and Öcalan have made statements pointing to the Middle Eastern aspect of the process, referring to it as the ‘Misak-ı Milli process’ and calling it the ‘İdris-i Bitlisi-Yavuz alliance’. Does such a partnership, as implied here, truly reflect the situation on the ground in Syria? What can we say when we look at the relationship between the PYD, HTŞ and the AKP?

For over a decade, it has not been possible to speak solely of the PYD; Turkey has also begun referring to the SDF. Likewise, Arab tribes make up a significant part of the SDF. On the other hand, there is a gap between what is intended in the initiative process in Turkey and what is happening in Syria. The reality in Syria is completely different from the discussions on the Turkish agenda. Firstly, the structure we call the SDF and the autonomous administrative structure in the North-East are a Kurdish-Arab alliance, with a greater number of Arab fighters. On the other hand, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, which are under SDF control, are Arab cities, not Kurdish ones. Therefore, it is impossible for the SDF to hold on to its self-administration if it acts in line with the PKK or Öcalan's ideology; you cannot convince the Arab tribes of this. The Arab fighters among you will say, ‘What's in it for us?’ regarding your issues with Turkey; this is the reality. The SDF is a structure shaped by this reality, its goals determined by it, whether willingly or unwillingly. If the Arabs were to leave the autonomous administration today, the SDF would be forced to retreat as far as Qamishli. Therefore, the SDF and Öcalan are not the same thing. The SDF's and PKK's goals do not coincide. Furthermore, even if Turkey wants the initiative process to include the SDF, both the Arabs and the Kurds, Assyrians, Yazidis, Armenians and Turkmens within the SDF are struggling to protect their lives, homes and villages. There is a prevailing fear that after the Alawites, it will be the Druze's turn, and now it is the SDF's turn. Therefore, the answer to the question of why the SDF did not lay down its arms when Öcalan said to do so actually stems from the SDF being a Kurdish-Arab alliance.

There is the question of why the SDF is not integrating with Damascus. It is not only the SDF or the autonomous administration that approaches Damascus's administration with scepticism. In addition to the minorities, Sunni Arabs are also beginning to have doubts. Currently, the primary fear of all segments within Syria is fear for their lives, and the second is the fear of the destruction of ancient communities. This prevents the SDF from laying down its arms under local conditions. So why aren't the tribes within the SDF co-operating with Damascus? Because everyone saw what happened in Latakia and Suwayda, and moreover, the areas under SDF control are rich areas, and the risk of looting in itself threatens the tribes. Another issue is that, until recently, even Tom Barrack's statements implied that there was a state and an army in Syria. There is no state in Syria, no army, no sub-unit of what you call a defence ministry, and the names referred to as commanders are associated with massacres until recently. The people in the region know about the massacres committed by the individuals appointed as commanders a few years ago, so they do not trust Damascus or al-Sharaa. There is no insistence on a state by the Kurds; there is fear for their lives, fear of massacres, and a process in which Damascus has radicalised them by making mistake after mistake.

The decentralised structure in Syria is always referred to as a system based on ethnicity. Looking at the demographics in Syria, let's assume that the SDF also wants this. Under these conditions, decentralisation under Kurdish control cannot be achieved because even in Qamishli, the main centre of self-administration, Kurds are not in the majority. The situation is not like in Northern Iraq. If a decentralised system based on religion, ethnicity or sect were to be established today, it would still be largely Sunni Arab-dominated.

Is Erdoğan's recent statement that ‘those who do not take Ankara and Damascus into account are making a mistake’ a result of this lack of trust and tension?

We are living in a period where Turkey's signals of a military operation against the SDF are intensifying, but I don't think it's very likely at this stage. Ankara and Damascus will continue their high-pitched statements, but the real goal will be to convince the Arab tribes within the SDF to break away. However, Tom Barrack and the US have also changed course, coming to the point that there should be a system where everyone's safety is ensured, even if it is not a federal state. It can be said that the statements made by Turkey have not greatly impressed the US.

DAMASCUS IS BECOMING ISOLATED

So, how long can the distance between Damascus and the autonomous administration remain secure, and will this create different problems in the future?

Obviously, if we are to talk about isolation, Damascus has now begun to become isolated. The US changing course is a very important critical threshold. Secondly, the change in the Saudi Arabian press is also significant, with harsh articles about the Sharaa administration beginning to appear. Most recently, the statement by a section of the Alawites that they want a federation if the Sharaa administration does not leave actually shows how broad the front against Sharaa is within the country and how large a part of society it represents, as well as how weak the support for Sharaa is. External support may not be enough to hold on to power. In this case, the SDF is not isolated, and it is not possible to close the borders to the areas they control, as more than a million people live there and it is a border region. It is highly unlikely that this area will be completely blocked off, as in Suwayda. The US, France and Russia may intervene at this stage. Sharaa could try this, recruiting certain groups from Arab tribes and terrorising the region, because the area controlled by the SDF is both very large and largely desert, making it very difficult to control. In terms of diplomatic processes, after the participation of Druze, Alawites, Christians, and Sunni clerics in the recent conference in Hasakah, it is much more difficult for them to openly say they will leave you isolated. On the contrary, with this conference, the fact that the front against Damascus within the country is very broad has come to the attention of the international media. The Sharaa administration's dark comedy under the guise of elections is another major mistake. The claim that ballot boxes will not be set up in most of the country for security reasons is not realistic. It is said that ballot boxes will not be set up in Raqqa, Suwayda and Hasakah, but this will probably cover all areas controlled by the SDF, and they may say that ballot boxes will not be set up in Latakia and Tartus for the same reason.

PREPARING FOR AN IRAN-FREE ERA

We know that the Turkish government supports Damascus. We also know that the resolution process is looking towards this in some way. In the situation you mention, with Damascus losing its legitimacy and the SDF keeping its distance, could this pose a problem for Turkey's own resolution process?

I would like to respond to the question with a question. Are we seeing democratisation in Turkey within the scope of the initiative? Are we seeing space being created on political platforms to bring the issues addressed by the initiative into the political arena?

Are we seeing initiatives for building social consensus? Can we talk about an initiative process in Turkey? I have thought from the very beginning that this initiative process in Turkey was not undertaken with the logic of ending 40 years of conflict and stopping the bloodshed. After Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October, a new era began, and fault lines started to break.

The process of designing a future for the region without Iran began, and power vacuums that needed to be filled emerged in the region. In this context, Turkey had to focus on two issues in order to fill these power vacuums: the Kurdish issue and the Cyprus issue. We should not be surprised if there are developments regarding Cyprus.

The PKK also laid down its arms with the similar reasoning. From their perspective, the situation was unfavourable; they were unable to hold on to the areas they controlled and faced an international legitimacy crisis. In this sense, the PKK embarked on this process to adapt to the new conditions encompassing Iraq and Syria. It is called an initiative, but in the past, we knew what the PKK's top command would do in such initiatives; now, we have no information, not even a statement.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Hediye Levent: Suriye’de Şaraa Karşıtı cephe genişliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on September 1, 2025.