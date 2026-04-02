Appeal against the detention of our correspondent İsmail Arı: Detention is unlawful

BirGün/ANKARA

An appeal has been lodged against the detention of BirGün correspondent İsmail Arı. İsmail Arı’s lawyers have requested the revocation of the detention order issued by the Ankara 11th Criminal Court of Peace.

In the appeal submitted by Arı’s lawyers to the 11th Istanbul Criminal Court of First Instance, it was stated that the detention order dated 22 March 2026 was “contrary to the law”.

IN VIOLATION OF THE LAW

In the appeal petition drafted by the lawyers regarding Arı’s detention, it was emphasised that the grounds for detention were not even formally stated. It was also noted in the petition that there was no strong suspicion of a crime against Arı. Arı’s lawyers stated that their client had repeatedly given statements regarding the investigations against him in Ankara, adding that “the detention order issued as part of the investigation is unlawful”.

THE PUBLIC WAS NOT MISLED

The lawyers further emphasised that the necessary conditions for the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information”, levelled against Arı under the “Disinformation Law”, were not met in Arı’s reports. The lawyers commented, “Arı did not mislead the public; on the contrary, he ensured that the public received accurate news.”