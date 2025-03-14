Application to the Hague for the Alawite massacre in Syria

Kayhan AYHAN

Intellectuals from Turkey have submitted an application to the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding the Alawite Massacre carried out in Syria. Lawyer Hüseyin Aygün stated that this initiative has turned into a campaign and that anyone who wishes can fill out a petition and apply to the court.

Between March 6 and 10, thousands of civilians were massacred in attacks carried out in the coastal regions of Syria, where Alawites predominantly reside, by militias affiliated with Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The massacre against Alawites has sparked outrage worldwide. In Turkey, protests were held to condemn the killings, while a group of intellectuals took the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Speaking about the application, lawyer Hüseyin Aygün stated: "An application has been submitted to the International Criminal Court regarding the genocide against Alawites and Christians in Syria. We urge everyone to fill out and submit the petition to ensure that Colani and other perpetrators are prosecuted for the genocidal acts committed against Alawites in Syria."

"COLANI MUST BE ARRESTED"

In a statement to BirGün regarding the application, Aygün said: "As an organized group, we are filing a complaint against HTS and Colani at the ICC for genocide in Syria. The campaign officially starts today. Anyone from any country in the world can sign our petition and send it to the court in the Hague, Netherlands. The videos filmed by HTS militants themselves while committing these murders in Syria have deeply saddened and alarmed us for days. The United Nations’ Genocide Convention of December 9, 1948, obliges all states to prohibit, prevent, and punish genocide. The genocide in Syria is being carried out by HTS, led by Colani, who remains on the 'terror lists' of various countries. Therefore, a legal process similar to the one initiated against Israel for genocide in Gaza should be pursued for Colani. Arrest warrants must be issued for Colani, the defense minister, the chief of general staff, and the governors of Latakia and Tartus for committing genocide."

HTS, which has carried out massacres in Syria, is listed as a terrorist organization in several countries, including Turkey. With the support of the US and Europe, HTS quickly took control of large parts of Syria. Its leader, Abu Muhammad al-Colani, later adopted the name "Ahmed al-Shara" in an attempt to rebrand his image.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Alevi katliamı için Lahet’e başvuru published in BirGün newspaper on March 14, 2025.