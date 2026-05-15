Approximately 1.5 million children are not in formal education

Deniz Güngör

The Ministry of National Education (MEB) continues to turn education into a virtual jigsaw puzzle in line with the demands of bosses. Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, ignoring the detachment from formal education, stated that education policies are shaped within the framework of “productivity and flexible education models,” which confirms that they are acting in accordance with the demands of capital. The aim of the “flexible education” model is to sustain the participation of children in the workforce.

Although educators state that the detachment from formal education fuels the exploitation of child labour, the MEB persists in this matter, particularly through the Vocational Training Centres (MESEM) programme. According to data from the 2024-2025 academic year, more than 1.5 million children in the country are outside of formal education.

"NOT INNOCENT RHETORIC"

Emphasising that an attempt is being made to create a "positive" atmosphere with the concept of “flexible education,” Evrim Gülez, the Higher Education and Training Secretary of the Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), said: “Flexibility means the weakening of formal education and the fragmentation of children’s right to education. When flexible education is mentioned, what we encounter is the expansion of open education, the making of distance learning permanent, early redirection to vocational training, the legitimisation of child labour through models similar to MESEM, and the normalisation of children’s detachment from school.”

Highlighting that “flexible education” could become a necessity rather than a choice for the children of poor families, Gülez stated: “Instead of reducing inequalities in education, it will deepen them further. Any model that weakens formal education also detaches the child from this social and pedagogical environment.”

Gülez concluded with the following points: “The future of children cannot be planned according to the needs of the market. Under the guise of ‘productivity,’ children’s right to development cannot be restricted; under the name of ‘flexibility,’ formal education cannot be weakened; and under the label of ‘talent management,’ children cannot be segregated at an early age. Education should prepare children for a free and equal future, not for the market. Defending the best interests of children and the right to public education is our most fundamental responsibility today.”

THEY ARE NOT IN SCHOOL

According to MEB data, approximately 1.5 million children are not in formal education. According to MEB statistics, the number of children in the country who do not continue formal education but are registered in non-formal education institutions is 666,444.

Accordingly, the number of children not registered in formal education, including students in non-formal education, is 1,463,528.

The number of students registered in MESEM is 509,085.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Esnek eğitim patronlar için!, published in BirGün newspaper on May 15, 2026.