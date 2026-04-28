Are bosses more powerful than the state?

On the 15th day of their protest, miners whose five months’ wages and compensation rights had been withheld by Doruk Madencilik, a subsidiary of Yıldızlar SSS Holding, were met with a pepper spray intervention by the police as they attempted to march to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

While many workers and citizens were affected by the heavy gas, Gökay Çakır, General President of the Independent Mining Workers’ Union, and Organisational Specialist Başaran Aksu, who are members of the union, were detained for the third time since the protest began.

Following the intervention, the protesting workers declared, “We have no chance of leaving here without securing our rights. Let the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality dig 150 graves here. We are not leaving.” The workers have called for a gathering today at 6.00 pm in front of Yıldızlar Holding in Çankaya, Ankara.

CALL FOR GATHERING IN FRONT OF YILDIZLAR SSS HOLDING

Ferhat Akılma, a manager at the Independent Mining Workers’ Union, stated in a press release following yesterday’s intervention and arrests: “We will not speak to the press, the public, or anyone else until our General Secretary Gökay Çakır and Organising Specialist Başaran Aksu are released from detention. Let those who did not notice us yesterday remain blind today as well. The bosses are well-fed, but the workers have no bread to eat. The pressure and bullying being carried out here is a form of torture inflicted on the entire working class, on those working for the minimum wage, and on the whole population. The wealthy union bosses and yellow union leaders are in their offices and hotel rooms. The yellow union bosses who have put these workers in this situation, the murderous bosses, the killers of labour, the thieves of sweat. They have all become thieves, and the whole country has turned a blind eye. We are calling on everyone who wishes to stand with us today to join us at 6.00 pm on 28 April in front of Yıldızlar Holding," he said.

WE HAVE GIVEN YOU THE AUTHORITY, SOLVE IT!

Workers speaking during the events protested against the police intervention and the Ministry of Labour and Energy. “We have nowhere else to go. We have no other chance. Let the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality dig 150 graves here. There is no turning back. There are workers who have come here from Kütahya to claim their rights. We have given them the authority. Those in power must solve this problem! “We’re not begging anyone. They have to solve this,” said a worker, banging his hardhat on the ground for minutes on end.

Another worker asked, “Is Sebahattin Yıldız bigger than the state? Where is justice? Where are the ministers? Are they waiting for people to kill each other? Is this company bigger than the Ministry of Energy, bigger than the Ministry of Labour? Where is justice, where?”

NOT A STRUGGLE FOR RIGHTS, BUT A STRUGGLE FOR DIGNITY

Another worker stated that the sole reason for their presence in Ankara was not a struggle for rights, but a struggle for dignity.

‘We are addressing those who tell us to ‘be patient’, those who say ‘the economy is bad’, and those who ignore our demands: if the bread on the worker’s table is shrinking whilst someone else’s profits are breaking records, then there is a great injustice here,’ he said.

Emphasising that workers are the very people who produce the country’s wealth and keep its wheels turning, the worker added: “Yet we see that those who disregard the power we derive from production wish to condemn us to poverty wages. We will never remain silent in the face of the seizure of our rights, the imposition of anti-union measures, and workplace fatalities.

Our demands are clear: a living wage, safe working conditions, and respect for our trade union rights,‘ the worker emphasised, underlining that no one has the power to break the workers’ unity, and concluded with the slogan, ’United we will win."

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THE HOME SECRETARY ANNOUNCED: THE MINERS PROTESTING IN ANKARA WILL BE PAID WHAT THEY ARE OWED

The Home Secretary Mustafa Çiftçi made a statement regarding the mining workers who had marched to Ankara and begun a hunger strike after failing to receive their wages for months from Doruk Madencilik, a subsidiary of SSS Yıldızlar Holding, whose owner is a member of the AKP. Çiftçi claimed that the wages of the mining workers, who had been subjected to a harsh police intervention, would be paid today.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Patron devletten daha mı büyük?, published in BirGün newspaper on April 28, 2026.