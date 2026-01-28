Are relations with Israel warming up?

Politics Service

Speaking in Baku, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that they had held high-level talks with Turkey a month ago. At a time when AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan is praising the jihadist HTŞ gangs in Syria and defending the massacres they carry out against Kurds and Alevis, Saar said, ‘I hope for a better future in our relations with Turkey, but this depends entirely on the Turkish side.’

In the early days of 2025, when relations between Turkey and Israel appeared to be at their most tense, Trump's close friend and Ambassador to Ankara, Tom Barrack, had pointed to these days. Barrack's observation at the time has now turned into a roadmap: "Politicians shouting at each other in front of cameras is a performance they give to their people. However, beneath the surface, in intelligence and trade vessels, the gears between Turkey and Israel continue to turn relentlessly. These two countries are bound to each other."

TRIPLE PILLAR STRATEGY

Normalisation between Ankara and Tel Aviv is not only a bilateral preference, but also a special preference of the US. The US National Security Strategy Document dated December 2025 entrusts the “security of the Middle East” to three main pillars: Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. According to the document, close cooperation between these three actors is defined as an “essential” condition for regional stability. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar officially confirmed the ‘new phase’ in relations in a recent statement. Sa'ar stated that they hoped for a better future with Turkey, passing the ball to Ankara, but saved the most critical information for last: secret coordination meetings involving high-level officials from both sides were held to put relations back on track. Concrete steps were taken to establish a useful dialogue mechanism.

THE AGREEMENT AND BEYOND

Another ground that brought the two countries together was the Gaza Agreement, shaped by the Trump administration in the ‘New UN’ format. This agreement served not only as a ceasefire but also as a regional alignment. The activity in Syria during the same period was also part of this ‘silent agreement’:

HTŞ Operation: HTŞ's move towards the east of the Euphrates and the withdrawal of the SDG are interpreted as a reflection of the diplomatic traffic between Ankara, Tel Aviv and Washington.

The Damascus Factor: While Israel consolidates its gains in Gaza and the Golan Heights, it is also including Turkey's role in the equation in the contacts established with the Damascus government following the Paris talks. President Erdoğan, Minister Fidan and MHP Leader Bahçeli continue to call for strengthening the internal front against ‘Israeli aggression.’ However, this ‘rhetoric’ contradicts the reality outside.

The roadmap dictated by US President Trump is clear: Turkey and Israel must establish good relations for regional stability.

Consequently, we should be prepared to hear more concrete ‘warm messages’ between Ankara and Tel Aviv in the coming months. The only thing the government needs is a ‘valid reason’ to explain this sharp turn to its domestic base and a little time to digest the situation.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İsrail’le buzlar eriyor mu?, published in BirGün newspaper on January 28, 2026.