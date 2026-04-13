Armed attack in front of the Israeli Consulate General: 3 people transferred to court

Three of those detained in connection with the armed attack outside the Israeli Consulate General in Beşiktaş have been transferred to the courthouse.

The investigation launched by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the attack on the police checkpoint in front of Yapı Kredi Plaza on Cömert Street in Levent continues.

Of the six individuals in custody as part of the investigation, procedures for three have been completed at the police station.

Following a medical examination, the three individuals were transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

While the treatment of the attackers, Onur Çelik and Ahmet İmrak, continues, the police procedures for one individual are still ongoing.

Of the 12 individuals detained as part of the investigation and transferred to the courthouse on 11 April following the completion of police procedures, nine were remanded in custody by the court, whilst judicial control measures were imposed on two. One was released following proceedings at the prosecutor’s office.

According to the police investigation, the nine individuals who were remanded in custody had knowingly and willingly taken their place within the hierarchical structure of ISIS, acted within the organisation’s hierarchy, and their links and connections to the organisation were confirmed; and that there was strong suspicion that the individuals who had established an organic link with the organisation had committed the offence of “membership of an armed terrorist organisation” through their actions involving armed activities carried out in line with ISIS’s objectives and interests.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İsrail Başkonsolosluğu önündeki silahlı saldırı: 3 kişi adliyeye sevk edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on April 13, 2026.