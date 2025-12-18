Armed gangs in the university

Ankara University Faculty of Language, History and Geography (DTCF) students have been subjected to attacks, threats and harassment for approximately two months following the launch of a petition campaign regarding cafeteria fees. A group that appears to be a “gang” at the school is targeting individuals inside and outside the faculty, carrying out physical attacks and sharing armed threats on social media. Despite this, the school administration and law enforcement are not taking any action against the groups carrying out gang activities.

The students state that the crimes committed are clearly displayed in posts made from anonymous and real accounts, yet the authorities have not taken effective action for a long time. The posts include recordings and publications of the attacks, as well as threatening images with armed poses.

THREATS INCREASED

According to allegations, attempts were made to ambush some students by going to their homes. For students who could not be reached, photos with their faces covered were shared from in front of their homes. Students emphasise that it is unclear how their address information was obtained, raising questions about security risks and data security.

In the last week, a student going to the student dormitory was attacked in Kızılay. Students state that despite their complaints, no concrete steps have yet been taken by the university administration and security units, and that threats have increased since the complaints were heard.

NO INVESTIGATION

Among those sharing attacks and threats against students is Abdurrahman G., who was previously punished for praising ISIS and has been enrolled at the faculty for 10 years. In addition, a person who opened an account on social media under the name Mehrali Q. and is known to be an Azerbaijani citizen, whose friends also call him by this name, is making threatening posts against students with photos of himself armed.

Samet Atakan M. also has photographs taken with a weapon. A photograph of Q. together with M. and G. is also on social media.

Students, concerned for their safety at school, state that despite the public social media posts by the threatening individuals, no effective investigation has been conducted.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eli silahlı çeteler üniversitede, published in BirGün newspaper on December 18, 2025.