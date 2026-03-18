Arrest cannot intimidate

Labour Service

Workers at Sırma Halı in the Antep Başpınar Organised Industrial Zone, who have been fighting for their rights alongside their union BİRTEK-SEN, were met with obstruction by the gendarmerie. The workers, who gathered outside the factory to demand overdue wages and draw attention to unsafe conditions, attempted to erect a tent to protect themselves from the rain and to meet visiting supporters in solidarity. However, gendarmerie units arriving at the site blocked the attempt.

Speaking to the workers, BİRTEK-SEN General Secretary Mikail Kılıçalp said: “We wanted to set up a tent to protect ourselves from the rain, but the gendarmerie intervened immediately and demanded its removal. Workers who have been waiting here for ten days for their wages and job security had to take it down. Workers are seeking their rights, yet they are being obstructed. They say this is a public space and that is why they are being stopped. Well, aren’t these workers citizens of this city too? Should they be left waiting under rain and snow?”

Protesters frequently chanted slogans such as “No peace for bosses while workers go hungry” and “We will win through resistance.”

In a show of solidarity, 21 trade unions in Adana issued a joint statement in support of Mehmet Türkmen and the Sırma Halı workers. The statement, backed by unions affiliated with DİSK, Türk-İş, KESK and Kamu-İş, was also attended by political parties and civil society organisations. Reading the statement, Hüseyin Türkmen, head of the Revolutionary Health Workers Union (Dev Sağlık-İş) Çukurova branch, said: “Demanding that workers’ wages be paid on time and speaking out against the violation of their rights is not a crime. That is precisely the duty of a trade union leader. What is being punished here today is the act of speaking for the workers.”

TÜRKMEN STILL ARRESTED

Around 400 workers at the Sırma Halı factory, part of Şireci Textile owned by businessman Hanifi Şireci, began a work stoppage last week, stating that they had not received wages for nearly three months, that promised pay rises had not been implemented, and that salaries were consistently delayed.

Mehmet Türkmen, General Secretary of BİRTEK-SEN, was previously arrested on the grounds of a speech he gave during the Sırma Halı protest, in which he drew attention to workplace fatalities and accidents at the factory. In his speech in Başpınar, he said: “Workers have not been receiving their wages regularly for months. They are not asking for more; they simply want their wages paid on time. In return, they are receiving threatening messages. If workers fail to pay a bill for a single day, interest is charged, yet the money paid late to the worker is the same money. Those who built this country and carry it on their backs are the workers in the factories. Pay the workers’ overtime and pay rises immediately. Stop threatening the workers. Learn to treat workers as human beings. In this country, if you’re an employer or wealthy, you can take down a worker’s rights, fail to take safety precautions and cause a worker’s death, or even commit murder, and no one will hold you to account. In this country, the laws do not apply to the wealthy," said Türkmen, who had previously demanded accountability for a worker whose arms were severed whilst working here in December.

Turkmen, who was detained on the charge of ‘inciting the public to hatred and hostility’ and subsequently arrested on the charge of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’, had shouted as he was being taken to prison: ‘I call on everyone to support the workers at Sırma Halı. Do not abandon them. I was arrested following a complaint by their employer. Do not abandon the workers at Sırma Halı.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tutuklama yıldıramaz, published in BirGün newspaper on March 18, 2026.