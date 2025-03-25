Arrest decision for many citizens detained in İstanbul!

Following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the government has intensified its crackdown on dissent. While Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç labeled the CHP-led media boycott as a “dangerous” move threatening the economy, authorities responded with sweeping detentions. Hundreds were taken into custody, including dozens of young protesters, students, and journalists, as public outrage over the arrests continues to grow.

MINISTER OF JUSTICE TUNÇ: CALLING FOR A BOYCOTT IS A VERY DANGEROUS APPROACH

CHP launched a boycott against media organisations and affiliated companies that are taking a biased approach to the situation and not broadcasting the actions following the investigations and arrest decisions against Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç, who argued that the economy was threatened in doing so, said: "It is a very dangerous approach to use provocative language in front of uncontrolled groups in the squares, to target the brands that contribute value to the growth of our country name by name, to call for a boycott and to threaten our economy by doing so."

Tunç also criticised Özel's reaction against the media organs, which he said were biased, saying, ‘Calling the names of press organisations with a hostile attitude and having them jeered by the masses is an attempt against the freedom of the press.

ARREST VERDICTS FOR MANY DETAINED PEOPLE IN İSTANBUL!

206 people, including university students, representatives of political parties and journalists covering the protests, who were detained on 19 March for participating in the protests against the operation that resulted in the arrest of 48 people, including İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, were sent to criminal courts of peace with a request for arrest. The criminal courts of peace are announcing their verdicts.

By 5.10 pm, 126 people were arrested, including the LEFT Party members Yağmur Gündoğan, Utku Özay, Ufuk Demirbilek and Fatih Atlay, TKP İstanbul Provincial Chairman and Member of Party Assembly Ahmet Dincel, 6 TKP members including Member of Party Assembly Arda Hacıyusufoğlu, Emek Youth Central Executive Committee Member Selinay Uzuntel, journalists including AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, İBB photojournalist Kurtuluş Arı, NOW News reporter Ali Onur Tosun, Zeynep Kuray, Hayri Tunç, Gökhan Kam and Bülent Kılıç.

13 citizens were sentenced to house arrest. The interrogations at the judges' offices continue.

İBB INVESTIGATION: 3 COMPANIES BELONGING TO ALİ NUHOĞLU AND FURKAN REMZİ CEYLAN ARE SEIZED

Meanwhile, 3 companies belonging to Ali Nuhoğlu and Furkan Remzi Ceylan, who were arrested within the scope of investigations against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, were seized.

The investigation initiated by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against Ekrem İmamoğlu, the presidential candidate of the CHP, and 99 people with the allegations of ‘being a criminal organisation leader’, ‘being a member of a criminal organisation’, ‘extortion’, ‘bribery’, ‘qualified fraud’, ‘unlawful seizure of personal data’ and ‘bid rigging’ continues.

In this context, Trend Construction Commerce and Industry Joint Stock Company and Nuhoğlu Construction Commerce and Industry Joint Stock Company of arrested Ali Nuhoğlu and İSCON Construction Commerce and Industry Joint Stock Company of arrested Furkan Remzi Ceylan were seized upon the request of the prosecutor's office by the decision of the criminal court of peace on duty.