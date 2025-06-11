Arrest warrant issued for Halk TV chairperson Cafer Mahiroğlu

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued the warrant for Mahiroğlu on charges of bid rigging.

According to available information, the warrant was issued within the scope of an investigation into the criminal organisation allegedly founded by Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who is said to have cooperated with authorities under effective remorse provisions. Mahiroğlu is accused of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, as well as bid rigging.

FIRST STATEMENT FROM MAHİROĞLU

Mahiroğlu responded to the allegations on his social media platform X, stating, “I am being accused based on fabricated and slanderous statements by someone I have never met or seen in my life.” His full statement is as follows:

“Since the day I acquired Halk TV, there has been no end to the slanders directed at me.

I have been residing abroad for 35 years. My work speaks for itself.

Apparently, being the owner of Halk TV, the people’s channel,

Defending democracy, rights and the rule of law,

Objecting to wrongdoings and fighting against corruption comes at a cost.

I am being accused based on fabricated and slanderous statements by someone I have never met or seen in my life.

I know exactly what they are trying to do.

The truth may walk slowly, but it will always surpass the lie in the end.

Those who spread slander will be buried under their own lies.

I still want to believe that the judiciary in this country is independent and fair.”

Source: Halk TV Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Cafer Mahiroğlu hakkında yakalama kararı