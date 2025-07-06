Arrest warrant issued for our writer Timur Soykan!

BirGün writer Timur Soykan, who was detained yesterday on the grounds of social media posts and referred to the courthouse, was referred to the Criminal Court of Peace with a request for arrest.

Journalist Şule Aydın announced Soykan's detention in a post on her social media account yesterday, stating that the reason was his X posts.

Our writer Soykan had posted criticising the operations carried out against three CHP-affiliated municipalities on his social media account. Soykan was detained yesterday on charges of ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’ due to these posts.

ARREST REQUEST!

Soykan, who gave a statement yesterday evening at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Vatan Street, was transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

Soykan's statement to the prosecutor began at around 1:40 p.m. His statement ended after approximately 20 minutes.

Following his statement to the prosecutor's office, Soykan was transferred to the Peace Criminal Court with a request for arrest.