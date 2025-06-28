Arts workers and teachers are being excluded from unionisation

Ebru Çelik

The most brutal form of labour exploitation in Turkey is concentrated particularly in the fields of culture, arts and education. In these sectors, precarious, short-term and uninsured work practices have become almost the norm, while union thresholds imposed by legal regulations lead to the effective denial of the right to organise.

Workers in cinema, theatre, music and private education find themselves trapped within the vast 10th branch of industry. Educators, artists, office workers, call centre staff, supermarket workers and many other professions are all lumped together. While trade and office workers can easily reach the 1 percent threshold in this branch, culture and arts unions cannot even come close to the 45,000-member mark. Workers experiencing this situation argue that branches should be divided according to the characteristics of each sector.

Unions are calling for change, saying, “They make us invisible.” In the culture and arts sector, from stage and film workers to musicians and performing artists, from private sector teachers to various unions, there is a common stance: “This branch robs us of our rights and blocks our path to organisation.”

A CATCH-ALL BRANCH

Galip Görür from the Cinema Workers Union (Sine-Sen) said, “The main issue for workers in the culture and arts field is that they are not represented as they deserve.”

He continued, “At present, there are around 4.5 million workers in the 10th branch. However, this branch has become what can only be described as a ‘catch-all branch’. Workers whose employers do not want to negotiate collective agreements are being funnelled into it. This is a serious structural problem for us. In Turkey, unions must exceed the 1 percent threshold to negotiate collective agreements. In the 10th branch, this means around 45,000 members, whereas the actual number of active workers in the culture and arts field is, at best, around 20,000. So even if everyone in the sector joined a union, it would still be impossible to reach this threshold.”

Görür highlighted how employers exploit this situation: “In film, theatre, and TV productions, workers are registered with social security under irrelevant branches like textiles or construction. This completely blocks arts workers’ union rights. On top of that, this is a form of employment that has developed within the sector without a legal foundation. Even when artists work for long periods, their insurance days do not accumulate, and they are deprived of severance and notice pay.”

Görür stated that as long as unions in the culture and arts field remain within the 10th branch, gaining the right to collective bargaining will not be possible. He suggested two solutions: either specific articles should be added to the Labour Law No. 4857, or a Cinema and Culture Arts Labour Law should be enacted. Görür added, “The current branch structure prevents us from building strong organisation and from negotiating with employers on equal terms. Our demands are not just to protect our rights, but also essential for the sustainability of cultural and artistic production in Turkey.” He listed the demands as follows:

• A dedicated branch for culture and arts workers

• Sector-specific regulations under Law No. 4857

• The removal of practices contrary to the sector, such as trial periods and per-episode pay

UNIQUE CONDITIONS

Dr Murat Özveri stated, “Culture and arts workers are included in the 10th branch, but this branch is far too broad and the threshold is very high: 45,000 members are required, whereas there are at most 20,000 workers. It’s impossible for us to negotiate collective agreements. Therefore, either a separate branch or specific legal regulations are needed.” He continued, “This field is full of unique problems: short-term jobs, subcontracting, lack of insurance, loss of severance entitlements. These can only be resolved through either a new branch or sector-specific legal regulation.”

Özveri added, “We’ve been involved in many legal processes concerning union organisation. But organising at the branch level is nearly impossible because there simply aren’t enough members in the branch.” He explained, “Even professional unions with more members cannot pass the threshold. For example, the Teachers’ Union has 13,000 members, but it still cannot negotiate collective agreements because it hasn’t surpassed the branch threshold. The excessive breadth of the branch makes both organising and representation difficult. When everyone is treated as simply a ‘person’, differences are ignored. Yet fields like education, health and the arts have distinct conditions. Lumping artists and supermarket workers into the same category undermines representation. In Europe, the determination of branches is based on specific characteristics. Representational capacity depends on the workers’ will, not on a threshold. The most practical solution would be to abolish the branch threshold for unions negotiating at the workplace level. The threshold should apply only to branch-level agreements. Today, organising is done by branch, but collective agreements are made at the workplace level. This contradiction must be corrected.”

90 PERCENT IS FORCED INTO UNINSURED JOBS

Fatih Özakoğlu, President of the Musicians and Performing Artists Union (Müzik-Sen), stated that there are 4.5 million workers in the 10th branch and it is impossible for their union to reach such numbers. He said:

“The definition of ‘worker’ in the Labour Law doesn’t apply to us. Because the definition only includes those employed under a service contract, in other words, insured workers. Yet in our sector, 90 percent of workers are uninsured. Therefore, they are not officially considered workers and do not appear in the Ministry of Labour’s records. Our union has 3,300 members, but only 21 of them are insured, so only those 21 are officially recognised. TezKoop-İş has 126,000 members, and under these conditions it’s impossible to surpass the threshold. The trade union law needs to change. Uninsured workers should also be counted as union members. We’re in talks with the Private Sector Teachers Union, and we will struggle together. Our problems are largely the same. The trade union law must be fundamentally changed, especially the 10th branch must be reconsidered.”

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING IS NOT POSSIBLE

Eren Edebali, President of the Private Sector Teachers Union, stated, “We are different from other workers; we are bound by the Civil Servants Law No. 657 and the Private Education Institutions Law No. 5580. Our working conditions and supervision are determined by the Ministry of National Education.”

Edebali continued: “Our employment rights, curriculum and job descriptions are the same as public school teachers, but we are not public employees. We work under fixed-term contracts and have no right to collective bargaining. Our union has around 13,000 members, yet we cannot negotiate collective agreements. In other branches, this right can be gained with just 3,000 members. This situation blocks union organising in workplaces. Due to fixed-term contracts, we cannot secure our rights collectively or permanently. That’s why we are demanding an education branch. Like public school teachers, private sector teachers want to organise within their own branch. This scope could be broadened and redefined as the ‘education and fine arts branch’. Stage and arts workers face similar problems; they also fail to pass the threshold.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sanat emekçileri ve öğretmenler sendikalaşmanın dışına atılıyor: İşkolu bizi sindiriyor published in BirGün newspaper on June 28, 2025.