As the first quarter of the 21st century ends: Either barbarism or socialism

İbrahim Varlı

As the first quarter of the 21st century, dominated by wars, invasions and imperialist interventions, draws to a close, the world is in a state of great turmoil.

At this historical crossroads, where the historical process is accelerating and competition for power, influence and share is intensifying as never before, what is happening creates a strong sense of déjà vu.

The capitalist-imperialist system generates crises and attempts to perpetuate its own structural crisis through these crises.

The year 2025, which we have left behind, was a period in which imperialist aggression, fuelled by the crisis dynamics of capitalism, came to the fore and the arm wrestling between the hegemonic powers escalated.

As the old world order established under the leadership of American imperialism was shaken, the symptoms of this crisis manifested themselves in different geographical areas and in different ways.

Israel's attacks on Gaza, the Thailand-Cambodia war, the China-India conflict, the 12-day war against Iran, the blockade of Venezuela, the conflicts in Syria, the wars in Yemen and Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan, and the tensions in Africa were all developments that took place within a single year.

AUTHORITARIANISM AND LAWLESSNESS

The world is on the brink of great uncertainty and change, caught in the grip of multiple crises. We are at a historical crossroads. In this ‘interim period’ of accelerating political, economic, social, geopolitical, technological and military transformation, multiple crises and uncertainties have become the global norm.

Authoritarianism is spreading, ‘bourgeois democracy’ is weakening worldwide, global inequalities are increasing, and international institutions are becoming ineffective.

THE TROUBLE OF BUILDING A TWO-POLAR WORLD

Due to the increasing tension in US-China relations, it will become increasingly difficult for other countries to stay out of the crossfire of this competition.

While the European Union is struggling to find a new way out of its impasse, overcoming transatlantic dependence seems difficult.

The importance of the “Global South” in the China-US rivalry will grow even more. Countries such as Brazil, India, South Africa, Indonesia and Mexico will try to take advantage of the clash between the “two major players” and exploit the resulting vacuums. The increasingly influential role of middle powers should not, of course, be confused with multipolarity.

‘BACKYARD’ WARS

As a bipolar world order begins to take shape, ‘backyard wars’ will flare up. In these early years of a two-polar order, competition between China and the United States is intensifying in every area, including trade, finance, technology, global governance and military power.

The reverberations of this competition are being felt around the world. To quote Jennifer Lind from Foreign Affairs, the first rule of two-polarity is to secure your own backyard.

In Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro's government has established close economic ties with China, and the recent US military pressure in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific serves as a warning about the consequences of getting closer to Beijing.

In early 2025, the Trump administration similarly signalled that allowing Chinese companies to continue controlling strategic infrastructure in the Panama Canal would lead to US military intervention. Latin

America felt the pain of bipolarity during the Cold War and is beginning to feel it again in the rising superpower competition between China and the United States.

In East Asia, China will likely implement its own version of the Monroe Doctrine.

Beijing will continue to use gradual tactics and economic pressure to force its neighbours to break away from or distance themselves from Washington.

In the coming years, the extent to which Beijing attempts to exclude the US from the region politically and militarily will determine the main arena of US-China strategic competition.

EMPERIALIST AGGRESSION WILL INCREASE

Trump's encirclement of South America in the final months of the year is a sign that imperialist aggression will continue to increase.

The US, which is becoming more aggressive in order to re-establish its eroding global hegemony, is openly pursuing territorial expansion.

Trump, who has sparked the flames of a land-based redistribution war, has his eye on Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.

Trump, who made his intentions concrete by appointing a special envoy to Greenland before the end of the year, is stirring up trouble in the Pacific against China.

As part of his encirclement strategy, Trump is fuelling the Taiwan crisis and continues to bring the Middle East into line through Israel.

The recently announced US National Security Strategy document clearly shows the new roadmap for American aggression and imperialism.

While American imperialism declares the northern hemisphere and South America its own hegemonic backyard, it is also sowing the seeds of a new conflict.

TRUMP DID NOT APPEAR OVERNIGHT

As the power struggle and competition intensify, alliances, relationships and fronts are also being reshaped.

A striking example of this is German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's warning at the CSU congress in early December that ‘Pax Americana is largely over for us’ and that Europeans must be prepared for a ‘fundamental change in their relations with their transatlantic allies’.

Merz stated that the world is not experiencing normal fluctuations, saying, "These are not the normal ups and downs of a conjuncture. On the contrary, it is a tectonic shift in the political and economic power centres of the world.

As Germans and Europeans, we are in the midst of this process.‘ The German leader stated that Trump is not an exception, but rather the result of a long-standing strategic shift, adding, ’Trump did not appear overnight, and American policy will not change overnight."

FIRE IN THE MIDDLE EAST WILL NOT BE EXTINGUISHED

The US, pursuing a new order in the Middle East, is seeking to hand over this region to proxy forces and shift its focus to South America and the Pacific. Israel, backed by the US, will accelerate its aggression.

Interventions in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Iran will be inevitable in order to turn the Middle East into a ‘rose garden without thorns’ for the US and Israel. Syria is the most fragile country in the region.

While the struggle to determine the country's future continues, the disagreement over how the Kurds will be integrated into the new era is also deeply affecting Turkey. In these intertwined processes, the position of the SDF is of decisive importance.

The new situation that will emerge as the US mediates to overcome the differences between the SDF and Damascus will also determine the process in Turkey. As the competition in the Middle East spills over into East Africa, Israel recognised Somaliland in the last days of the year.

ANGER IS GROWING; ANOTHER WORLD IS POSSIBLE

As in the past year, humanity will not have good days ahead in the new year.

In a climate where the crisis of capitalism is deepening, exploitation policies are increasing, and imperialist aggression is escalating, the people will face poverty, death, and suffering. The capitalist-imperialist system, which is trying to overcome its own crisis with new conflicts and wars, promises the people nothing but more misery.

The new year, just like the year behind us, will not be a year determined solely by the rulers.

People, the oppressed, and the marginalised around the world, especially in the global south, will continue to rise up.

The anger of the people, which has shaken regimes in Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and Madagascar, will continue to shake the ‘bourgeois headquarters’.

We have entered a process in which the problems of workers, the oppressed and the people are shared worldwide, with similar slogans rising from squares across the world.

As capitalism drives humanity and nature towards destruction, the class struggle will become even more acute. While the capitalist-imperialist order imposes hunger, misery, death and exploitation on the people, humanity is faced with two choices. As Rosa Luxemburg said a century ago: Either socialism or barbarism!

A HISTORICAL CROSSROADS AS WE ENTER 2026

ONE-MAN REGIMES ARE BEING BUILT: Donald Trump, at the head of American imperialism, is shaking up the order in his own country while seeking to bring the whole world into line with a ‘one-man’ mentality. Trump is not alone on this path; from Viktor Orbán to Tayyip Erdoğan, from Putin to Milei, right-wing conservative leaders have created a new wave. Now, new actors are joining this chorus, primarily from Latin America and Continental Europe.

EXTREME RIGHT-WING CURRENTS ARE RISING: Nigel Farage's Reform UK party leading in the polls in the UK, the National Front gaining momentum in France, the AfD becoming the main opposition and preparing to tear down the ‘security wall’ in Germany, Meloni in power in Italy, and the rise of the far right to power in the northern countries are all creating a domino effect.

THE FOOTSTEPS OF NEOFASCISM ARE HEARD: There is a rising wave of far-right extremism, particularly in Europe and the northern hemisphere. The masses, benefiting from the devastation caused by the neoliberal economic crisis, feeding on anti-immigrant sentiment and organising themselves around anti-immigrant rhetoric, pose a great danger. The shift further to the right by the parties at the centre of politics for the sake of votes amplifies this rhetoric, while calls for cooperation with far-right parties are also rising.

LAWLESSNESS BECOMES THE NORM: In this ‘new world order,’ where the powerful do as they please and the ‘rules-based international order’ is destroyed, lawlessness becomes the norm.

THE RULE OF TECHNOFEUDALISM: Accelerating technological developments are transforming technology into economic power and competitive imbalances. The struggle for global hegemony and international competition is taking place on the axis of technology. A handful of technology monopolies have begun to control all communication and information.

EVENTS THAT MARKED 2025:

JANUARY: Donald Trump took office, declaring, ‘From this moment on, America's decline is over.’ Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from the presidency in South Korea, was arrested.

FEBRUARY: Trump launched a ‘trade war.’ He imposed zero tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China and other countries. He announced his intention to take over the Gaza Strip. The CDU won the German election, and its leader Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor.

MARCH: An agreement was signed in Damascus between SDF leader Mazlum Abdi and HTS leader Colani. Colani signed the interim constitution three days later.

APRIL: HTŞ forces led by Colani began attacking Alawites and minorities in Syria.

MAY: Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul. A similar meeting was held in June.

JUNE: The war, which began with attacks by Israel and the US on Iran, lasted 12 days.

JULY: The PKK burned weapons in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Farmers' protests shook Europe.

AUGUST: From Nepal to Indonesia, Madagascar to Morocco and the Philippines, ‘Generation Z’ uprisings shook regimes and overthrew governments.

SEPTEMBER: The US siege of Venezuela heightened tensions in the region. Washington turned the Caribbean into an arsenal.

OCTOBER: Trump's plan was accepted. The agreement ending the Gaza War was signed by Israel and Hamas in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

NOVEMBER: In the US, ‘democratic socialist’ Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York.

DECEMBER: Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a beach in Sydney, Australia. Israel officially recognised Somaliland.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 21. yy’ın ilk çeyreği geride kalırken: Ya barbarlık ya sosyalizm, published in BirGün newspaper on January 1, 2026.