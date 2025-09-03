As the moment of decision approaches, what will the opposition do?

Yaşar Aydın

The process that Turkey has been talking about for months began 11 months ago with Devlet Bahçeli shaking hands with the DEM members. It gained strength with Erdoğan’s support, progressed with Öcalan’s call. The process, which takes the country’s most important problem as its centre, is today carried on by the İmralı Delegation and the Commission. Looking especially at Israel’s actions in Gaza and the developments in Syria, it becomes clearer that this issue has never left Bahçeli and Erdoğan’s minds. Bahçeli and Erdoğan essentially acted with the priority of calculating how to maintain their power in the new situation, and they built the formula accordingly.

A TRAILER WAS ENOUGH!

It is no coincidence that Erdoğan constantly talks about a “Turkish, Arab and Kurdish Alliance” in the Middle East or declares his new alliance on stage as AKP-MHP-DEM. Just as it is no coincidence that Bahçeli said “one of the vice presidents should be Alevi.” It is worth paying attention to the forthcoming Alevi outreach as well.

Likewise, the ruling to suspend CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration, the increasing number of girls’ high schools, the debate over co-education, more direct interventions in women’s dress, the topics of Friday sermons, the battle with the idea of the republic, the investigations launched to besiege universities have all begun to make news. Just like environmental plunder, gang formation in the judiciary, and the mafia being pushed into our lives as a legitimate structure. All these issues, which appear one by one and independently, are in fact connected to one place. Each is or will be a brick for the new structure to be created. Today, whatever topic comes before us, from education to health, economy to judiciary, we are in fact confronted with the construction of a new regime presented by Erdoğan and Bahçeli.

Even looking at what has happened in the country and the region in the past year shows what awaits us, and where the power led by Erdoğan and Bahçeli is dragging us. The People’s Alliance, emboldened by US-Israel policies, came to believe that it could permanently change the regime in the country and is pushing the country headlong down this path.

WHEN DOES MHP BREAK AWAY?

When one order is torn down and another built, tensions arise not only between government and opposition but also within government blocs themselves. Just as we see today in the judiciary. Over the past two weeks, operations have continually sparked talk of AKP-MHP tensions.

When addressing the main opposition party, Öcalan praises Devlet Bahçeli lavishly every time. From the solution process to democratisation, to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality investigations, Bahçeli has become the interlocutor of every issue. One wonders whether the Bahçeli being talked about today is the same Bahçeli we know.

Above all, it must be said: separating Bahçeli and Erdoğan in analysis means not understanding the new regime construction we are describing. These two figures have agreed (at least for now) on the main issue and made progress on it. Expecting them to split over small matters, pinning hope there, is not wise. The Presidential Government System was created with Erdoğan and Bahçeli in mind. That is why it was called “Turkish-style presidency.” That is why today both Erdoğan-Bahçeli and the regime itself are said to have reached their expiry date. The debate has even been named: “Post-Erdoğan.”

The regime cannot exist without both at the same time. More: they cannot complete the new regime construction they have started today. That is why chasing empty dreams is useless. Nothing good will come to this country from the mafia, its exposures, or those who shield it.

CAN WE SUCCEED?

As Özge Güneş wrote yesterday in our newspaper, the old world is collapsing with a great crash, destroying its surroundings. The new is uncertain. We may face much darker days, but we also have the chance to set the course of history right. This is true for Turkey as well. The global upheaval is being experienced in Turkey as the most important rupture in Republic history. The country is heading for a real break, not just a figure of speech. Such a crossroads means generations will pay the price for any mistake. Standing in the right place at this moment of history is crucial. But it is also clear this alone will not suffice. The only option to pull the country back from the edge is the organised power of the people. For those who entrust politics to a handful at the top, this may seem difficult and utopian. On the contrary, it is the only real solution with a chance of success.

At a time when the vast majority of the country has burned bridges with the government, when trust in Erdoğan and Bahçeli has declined, when dissatisfaction with the administration is written on people’s faces, no better alternative exists.

Yes, Turkey has entered a period of upheaval alongside the world. Those in power have no path other than their well-worn option. Yet millions of young people and women dream of another world. The question now is this: is it wise to watch those who step onto the government’s stage to play a game whose ending is known from the start with the thought “maybe this time,” or to chase a dream of our own with those who say “we have our say too”?

The decision that social opposition forces will make will affect not only their own fate but also the direction of the country. The opposition as a whole must act with responsibility far beyond personal and group interests. Success is more possible than yesterday. Because millions are waiting for such a call.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Karar anı yaklaşırken muhalefet ne yapacak?, published in BirGün newspaper on September 3, 2025.