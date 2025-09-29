Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Yılmaz: He may have approved the Gaza plan

Yusuf Tuna Koç

Erdoğan's trip to New York, along with statements made by both sides before and after, painted an extremely tragic picture.

The silence regarding the civil coup that has been ongoing since March 19, as well as the sacrifices made to gain external support and legitimacy, clearly reflected the regime's loss of ground within the country. Likewise, even before the Trump-Erdoğan meeting took place, Tom Barrack's premature statement that “he wants legitimacy” suddenly revealed why Turkey wanted to buy $30 billion worth of Boeing aircraft. However, even though Trump's demands were met, he did not limit his impositions to the sale of aircraft.

The suspension of Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia and the demand for much more expensive natural gas agreements with US companies will shift the cost of the regime's legitimacy onto the people's shoulders. However, beyond trade items, only time will tell whether the balance shifting in favor of Israel in Syria will change, what role Turkey will play in the US's Gaza Plan, and what Ankara's expectations will be regarding Russia, which Trump has targeted again with a U-turn. However, it is clear that what they will get from the Palace Regime, which Trump praised for “knowing the rigged elections better than anyone,” “being very easy to deal with,” and “being smart,” will be much more than what they will give. Likewise, Trump does not hesitate to point out that he does not only have carrots in his bag, with reminders such as Halkbank and CAATSA sanctions.

This week, we discussed the expectations of the ruling party from Trump, Trump's expectations from the ruling party, and the impact of the meetings on the Middle East region with academician Arzu Yılmaz.

There has been a lot of speculation about the meeting between Erdoğan and Trump and what Barrack said beforehand. What could Erdoğan want from Trump in the changing equation in Syria?

Regardless of what Barrack said, we already know what Erdoğan wants. He wants the complete dismantling of the current administrative, political, and military structure of the Rojava Autonomous Administration. I see no reason to believe that Erdoğan's demand has changed. Moreover, while Erdoğan was in the US, the Ministry of National Defense made statements reclassifying the Syrian Democratic Forces as “terrorists,” proving that this position is being maintained.

Barrack also clarified what his pre-meeting statements meant in the Syrian context in an interview with Rudaw after the meeting. When asked, “How do you view the Kurds' desire for greater autonomy in Syria?”, Barrack replied, "The issue of greater autonomy is an issue for every faction or minority, and I think the new government also accepts that they want respect for their own education systems, their own languages, and their own religious practices. Therefore, this requires a political structure that designs a central government that does not become a federation, but gives all these factions this right and opportunity. I think this is happening." So, we have no evidence to suggest that there has been a change in America's position.

The only development that would allow us to talk about a change in the equation in your question would be an agreement between Syria and Israel. Because if this agreement is reached, we can assume that Tel Aviv could be as influential in Damascus as Ankara. Moreover, following the visit of the new CENTCOM commander, there is discussion that Damascus will now be a partner in the fight against ISIS. In this case, we can assume that CENTCOM, which works with Israel rather than Turkey in the Middle East, will also play a role in the improvement of relations between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

Therefore, I believe that the answer to the question “What could Erdoğan want from Trump?” should not be sought solely in relation to Rojava. He already seems to have gotten most of what he wanted in Rojava. In my opinion, Erdoğan wants more. However, I interpreted the compliments he received at the White House not so much as a sign that he got what he wanted, but rather as a kind of consolation.

What role does the US assign to Turkey in terms of its Middle East policy, particularly with regard to Iran?

I am not sure whether the US has an Iran-focused Middle East policy. At least during Trump's second term, if there is a US Middle East policy, it seems to be Israel-focused. And it is Israel, not the US, that views Iran as an enemy. Therefore, if Turkey is to play a role regarding Iran, its counterpart here is Israel, not the US. At most, the US can be a mediator conveying Israel's expectations from Turkey. In my opinion, this became clear at the recent Trump-Erdoğan summit. The US is assigning Turkey a role via Russia or, more generally, via Turkey's north. The process leading up to the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement is an important indicator in this regard. However, it is clear that there are also certain expectations from Turkey regarding the implementation of Trump's plans for Gaza. At the meeting with Muslim countries, Erdoğan's sitting next to Trump and at the head of the table suggests that Erdoğan has already approved these plans, leaving no room for debate. In this context, the fact that Erdoğan's criticisms in his interview with FOX TV or his speech on Gaza at the UN General Assembly were ignored, and even that the Gaza issue was not raised at all during the Oval Office meeting, is, in my opinion, an indication of this approval.

How decisive are the Israel-led relations in Syria, the relationship between Turkey and the SDF, and Ankara's Syria policy?

I can't say I fully understand your question. However, I think that if Israel consolidates its military control in southern Syria and becomes at least as influential an actor in Damascus as Turkey, the status of Rojava will cease to be an issue between Israel and Turkey. Frankly, that seems to be the way things are going.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Doç. Dr. Arzu Yılmaz: Gazze planını onaylamış olabilir, published in BirGün newspaper on September 28, 2025.