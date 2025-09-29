Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yonca Özdemir: The cost of ‘legitimacy’ will be high

Yusuf Tuna Koç

Erdoğan's trip to New York, along with statements made by both sides before and after, painted an extremely tragic picture.

The silence regarding the civil coup that has been ongoing since March 19, as well as the sacrifices made to gain external support and legitimacy, clearly reflected the regime's loss of ground within the country. Likewise, even before the Trump-Erdoğan meeting took place, Tom Barrack's premature statement that “he wants legitimacy” suddenly revealed why Turkey wanted to buy $30 billion worth of Boeing aircraft. However, even though Trump's demands were met, he did not limit his impositions to the sale of aircraft.

The suspension of Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia and the demand for much more expensive natural gas agreements with US companies will shift the cost of the regime's legitimacy onto the people's shoulders. However, beyond trade items, only time will tell whether the balance shifting in favor of Israel in Syria will change, what role Turkey will play in the US's Gaza Plan, and what Ankara's expectations will be regarding Russia, which Trump has targeted again with a U-turn. However, it is clear that what they will get from the Palace Regime, which Trump praised for “knowing the rigged elections better than anyone,” “being very easy to deal with,” and “being smart,” will be much more than what they will give. Likewise, Trump does not hesitate to point out that he does not only have carrots in his bag, with reminders such as Halkbank and CAATSA sanctions.

This week, we discussed the government's expectations from Trump, Trump's expectations from the government, and the impact of the talks on the Middle East with academician Yonca Özdemir.

The press was briefed on the Boeing and F-16 issues regarding the agreements between the US and Turkey, but Barrack also made a statement of legitimacy. Given the situation in Syria, what kind of deal do you think Erdoğan is making with the Trump administration, and what does Trump want from Turkey, and how does he want to position Turkey in his overall foreign policy?

Since the press conference took place before the main meeting, we do not know exactly what issues were discussed, to what extent agreement was reached, or on which topics disagreements arose. However, there are several fundamental issues that have long been prominent for Turkey in its relations with the US: Syria, the F-16 and F-35 aircraft, and the Ukraine-Russia war. The Gaza issue has also been added to this agenda over the past two years.

Starting with Syria—which should have been the primary agenda item—this topic was barely mentioned at yesterday's press conference. Trump merely praised Erdoğan by saying, “Turkey has been planning to take over Syria for 2000 years, and this guy did it,” thereby revealing his ignorance of history. The following topics, which are of vital importance to Turkey, were not addressed at all during the press conference: whether a federal structure will be established in Syria, whether the US will continue its support for the YPG, whether the YPG will lay down its arms, and whether Israel's attacks, which constantly violate Syria's sovereignty, will cease... We know nothing about what was discussed on these issues, to what extent agreement was reached, or whether no agreement was reached at all. These issues must have been on the agenda at the closed-door meeting. On the other hand, there is talk these days that an agreement will be signed between Syria and Israel, and this is expected to increase Israel's influence over Syria. Therefore, there is a possibility that Turkey will be left out of this issue. This means that the Syrian problem will continue to escalate for Turkey and that the “Turkey without terrorism” plan may also fail.

It seems that Erdoğan did not discuss the Gaza issue, which he always says is very important, directly with Trump. Instead, he raised the issue in his interview on Fox TV and in his speech at the UN General Assembly. Trump even responded to a question about Gaza at a press conference by saying he was unaware of Erdoğan's position on the matter. No concrete outcome or decision emerged from Tuesday's meeting between Trump and the leaders of Islamic countries. Trump only promised Arab and Muslim leaders that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. However, the reliability of this promise is debatable. Trump also requested that Arab and Muslim countries contribute troops to an international peacekeeping force that would replace Israeli forces in Gaza after a ceasefire. It remains unclear whether Turkey has committed to contributing to this request.

In my opinion, the most troubling outcome of the meeting will be seen in relation to Russia. At the press conference, Trump clearly stated that the best step Turkey could take regarding the war in Ukraine would be to stop purchasing oil and natural gas from Russia. We do not know exactly what was discussed in the closed-door meeting; however, it appears that Turkey will take steps to reduce, if not completely halt, its purchases from Russia. Indeed, under the LNG (liquefied natural gas) supply agreement signed between BOTAŞ and the American company Mercuria, 70 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be supplied annually over the next 20 years. This amount corresponds to approximately 15% of Turkey's current consumption. In addition, a preliminary agreement was announced with Woodside Energy for approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters of LNG over nine years. However, gas purchased from the US will be much more expensive than gas purchased from Russia, due to both the high cost of American energy resources and the long distance over which it must be transported. A nuclear energy agreement was also signed with the US during the visit.

APPROACH TO RUSSIA COULD BE COSTLY

If Turkey really intends to reduce its gas purchases from Russia, Moscow's response to this situation is a critical question. In recent years, Turkey has been importing crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, which has been squeezed by EU sanctions, at 10–15% below international market prices. As of 2024, Turkey's dependence on Russia in this area had reached an extremely high level of 66%. Now that reducing these figures under American pressure is on the agenda, questions will arise as to whether Turkey, which has tried to remain neutral since the start of the Ukraine war, will change its stance. If such a change occurs, Putin's response to it is, in my opinion, a separate source of uncertainty and concern.

Another important agenda item was the F-16 and F-35 aircraft. Trump made positive statements on this issue at the press conference but did not go into detail. In fact, the picture is somewhat different for Turkey: Recently, purchasing F-16s no longer seems logical because the latest models of these aircraft are quite expensive. However, Turkey has been one of Lockheed Martin's most important customers in the F-16 program for many years. In contrast, Ankara's main goal today is to acquire F-35s and, if possible, rejoin the F-35 program.

Turkey joined the program in 2002 as a Level-3 partner, undertaking to be both an F-35 buyer and a supplier of parts in the production chain. However, Turkey was excluded from the program following its purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia and subsequently faced CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions. During Trump's first term, starting in 2020, export licenses to Turkey were blocked under these sanctions, technology transfers and arms purchases from the US were restricted, and the access of Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) officials to the US financial system was blocked. Trump stated at a press conference that he was ready to lift these sanctions, but again did not provide details. Trump's basic approach is based on a highly mercantilist logic of increasing US arms exports as much as possible. However, the critical question is: Will only the F-35s be sold to Turkey, or can Turkey once again become part of the F35 program? In my opinion, the first scenario is more likely. But even that is not guaranteed, as such sales require congressional approval, and that process will not be easy.

TRADE BALANCE WILL BE LOST

When it comes to trade, the picture is even more dire. According to them, the goal is to increase the trade volume between the US and Turkey to $100 billion. It is unclear how much of this figure will be exports from Turkey to the US and how much will be imports from the US to Turkey. The trade volume in 2024 was only around 43 billion dollars. At this rate, Turkey's exports to the US will lag far behind its imports from the US. Indeed, even if we source natural gas from the US instead of Russia, we will inevitably suffer serious commercial losses.

Another development was Erdoğan's decision to drop many of the additional customs duties that had been in place since 2018 after meeting with Trump's son and securing a promise of a meeting with Trump himself. These duties were imposed in response to the Trump administration's introduction of additional customs duties on Turkish products, primarily iron and steel, in 2018. So, did Trump remove these additional tariffs imposed on Turkey? As far as we know, no. Therefore, Erdoğan's move is seen as a “gesture” to the US in return for the promise of a meeting.

In addition, there is the issue of 300 Boeing aircraft to be purchased from the US. Even the cheapest Boeing aircraft costs over $100 million. In this case, 300 aircraft will cost at least $30 billion. However, the trade balance with the United States was slightly in Turkey's favor: in 2024, US exports to Turkey were $15.4 billion, while imports from Turkey were $16.7 billion. However, I predict that this balance will be seriously disrupted in the coming years. How Turkey, already in an economic crisis, will finance its increasing trade deficits with the US is one of the biggest question marks. Especially considering that these imported American goods will be purchased directly by the Turkish state (F16s, F35s, Boeings, LNG, etc.).

Another critical economic issue is rare minerals. It is well known that Trump has his eye on rare minerals around the world, and Turkey is no exception. The Turkish media has raised the question of whether Trump made a request to Erdoğan regarding the rare earth element reserves in Beylikova, Eskişehir. However, no official statement has been made on this matter. We hope that Erdoğan has not made any commitments or concessions to Trump regarding these reserves.

Perhaps the only issue explicitly raised at the meeting was the Halki Seminary. It appears that the two leaders have reached an agreement on this matter. During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that they were “ready to do whatever is required regarding the Halki Seminary.” It appears that the school will open in the near future. This also explains why Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople visited the US and met with Trump in recent days.

THE COST OF LEGITIMACY

When we add all this up, it is clear that Turkey is giving much more than it is receiving. Indeed, if we recall the comment made this week by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “They are begging to shake Trump's hand and talk to him for five minutes,” this is not surprising. Trump is the kind of leader who, if you give him your hand, will take your arm. Not only does he never do anything for free, but he also uses his presidency as a money-making mechanism for both America and his own interests. Therefore, it was clear from the outset that he would not give Erdogan a meeting for free and that whatever he gave, he would take more in return.

The fundamental question that comes to mind is: Why was so much sacrificed for this meeting, including the honor of the Turkish state? Moreover, why was it so important to be seen alongside Trump, who is seen as the “madman” of the world? The answer to this question was actually given by the US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack: To gain legitimacy. So what does this mean? One aspect could be that Turkey, which has been designated an “enemy state” under CAATSA sanctions since 2020, could be removed from this status and regain legitimacy in the eyes of the US Congress. However, from Erdoğan's perspective, the real meaning could be interpreted as meaning that no matter how undemocratic he behaves in Turkey, it will no longer undermine his legitimacy in the eyes of the US, and Washington will turn a blind eye to all these undemocratic practices. This also signals that much more difficult days await the opposition in Turkey.

When asked at the meeting, “How did your meeting go?”, Trump replied with one word: “Great.” And indeed it was: Trump could not have found another leader in Turkey who served his interests so well; Erdoğan, meanwhile, could not have imagined a more suitable American president for maintaining his power. This press conference, where two right-wing populist leaders praised each other, is, in my opinion, not a good sign not only for Turkey but also globally. Because the solidarity of authoritarian leaders is a sign that the world is being dragged toward less democracy, more oppression, and more violence.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Doç. Dr. Yonca Özdemir: ‘Meşruiyetin’ karşılığı maliyetli olacak, published in BirGün newspaper on September 28, 2025.