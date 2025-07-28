At a crossroads, what to do and how to do it?

We are going through a period of extremely rapid and complex political change. Political actors are making 180-degree turns from their traditional positions. The balance of power is constantly shifting, leading to widespread confusion.

Moreover, this dynamic process is not limited to the multiple crises that Turkey has been dragged into. The entire Middle East region is being ‘reshaped,’ in the words of the imperialists themselves.

It should be emphasised that the plans of the United States and Israel to reshape the Middle East include plans to restructure the regime in Turkey. Trump's special representative for Syria and Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack's statement that the best form of government for Turkey is ‘the Ottoman nation system’ was followed by Erdoğan's call for unity of the ummah and Bahçeli's proposals for a vice presidency with ethnic and religious emphasis, revealing clues about this plan.

Within this new regime structure, the Kurdish movement is also being forced to become part of the AKP-MHP alliance, or at least to be separated from its position in the opposition, according to Erdoğan. The aim is to complete this alliance with constitutional changes. At the end of the process, the parentheses will be closing and the Republic will be redefined on religious and ethnic grounds.

***

The Middle East is currently experiencing a period of turmoil, with many global and local powers seeking to fish in troubled waters. Imperialist powers are stirring up ethnic and religious divisions in the region and using political parties and organisations based on these divisions to maintain their dominance over the region. Throughout its 23 years in power, the AKP has followed policies outlined by the US, as part of the Greater Middle East Project and under Erdoğan's co-presidency. In order to ensure Israel's security in the Middle East, regimes such as those of Gaddafi, Saddam and Assad were overthrown, and policies supporting jihadists were adopted, creating a thornless rose garden for Israel. As a result of these policies pursued for years, Turkey is now on the verge of being dragged into the Greater Middle East quagmire.

***

Sometimes referring to the risks posed by this environment can lead to a new phase in the Kurdish issue, causing confusion and uncertainty. Ending years of conflict is undoubtedly a positive development. Peace has been a long-awaited goal for which heavy sacrifices have been made. It is certainly encouraging that this goal has been achieved in one way or another. The problem arises when those in power exploit this process for their own interests and divert it from its original purpose. The process we are currently undergoing differs qualitatively from the first ‘solution process.’ Although the first ‘solution process’ took place in Oslo under the observation of a third country, it was essentially a process driven by factors rooted in Turkey’s domestic politics. For this reason, the emphasis on ‘peace and democracy’ was the defining theme of the process.

The current process is unfolding as an extension of developments in the Middle East and US policies towards the region, shaped from “above”. The US-Israel-Turkey triangle and the Erdoğan-Bahçeli-Öcalan triangle are intertwined and guiding the process. Therefore, the negotiations taking place at the top will be decisive. The Kurdish issue, social inequalities, cultural rights, and historical denial have been severed from their roots and are being addressed within the context of the Middle East's balances, instrumentalised under the banner of ‘Terror-Free Turkey.’

***

It would not be wrong to say that this main scenario will be pursued on the one hand by imperialist plans to transform Turkey into a republic based on ethnic and religious foundations through a new constitution, and on the other hand by efforts to re-elect Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as president in order to maintain the AKP-MHP regime. (It appears that the ruling power, fearing nationalist reactions within society, is pursuing a gradual process. A similar situation can be said to apply to the Kurdish movement's hesitations.)

How this process, which is being slowly imposed on the entire society by “decisions made from above”, will develop is undoubtedly determined by the struggles of the opposition forces against the policies of the imperialist powers and those in power.

***

We are going through a period in which the CHP and the social opposition are being demonised and even intimidated with the symbol of the “white Toros”. The ongoing arrests and attempts to silence the press are another aspect of this process, which is suspending everything that belongs to democracy.

The greatest danger is that the opposition is distancing itself from being the bearer of social demands, limiting itself to defending İmamoğlu's candidacy and narrowing its line of defence to preserving the old order.

We must persistently defend an understanding that does not abandon street politics as a political style, but treats it as a struggle for organisation that is not limited to holding rallies and demonstrations.

The current struggle must be widespread and based on various forms of action that cannot be confined to the boundaries of parliament. The rising demands of young people whose future has once again been stolen by encryption codes in the high school entrance exams, workers burning together with the forests, pensioners reduced to living on a few pennies, and all workers must not be allowed to disappear under the fog created by those in power. The opposition movement must find ways to unite the growing opposition to this one-man regime by fighting against the deep inequalities created for the entire population by privatised education and healthcare systems and against the capitalist exploitation system that has turned the country into a cheap labour force and a death factory for workers.

The struggle against imperialist plans to transform Turkey into an ethnic and religious republic and against their reactionary local representatives must be deepened on this basis.

The attempt to mobilise people under the banner of Islamism to put an end to the founding period of the Republic, with reference to 1923, cannot be countered by merely defending the past. Of course, the progressive advances of the Republic are a legacy that must be embraced. Now, our fundamental task is to deepen these advances and implement a transitional programme that will lead us to a world free of exploitation, where we can achieve peace, freedom and secularism.

Today, Turkey is perhaps at one of the most critical turning points in its history, facing the danger of being dragged into the Greater Middle East quagmire as a result of the policies pursued by imperialism and its collaborator governments. Naturally, the first step to prevent this will be to put an end to the current one-man regime. However, the problem we face is no longer one that can be solved by this or any other party or individual coming to or leaving power.

For this reason, all opposition forces must set aside petty party calculations, internal factionalism, and power struggles within parties. What stands out today as the most urgent need is the development of a 'United Opposition' approach, in which all opposition forces in the country, young and old, women and men, Alevis and Sunnis, Kurds and Turks, all social forces, organisations, and parties come together to take ownership of the country’s future and fate.

Because in the face of the policies of dominant imperialist powers, only a struggle carried out by all opposition dynamics with such an approach can succeed.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yol ayrımına doğru ne yapmalı, nasıl yapmalı?, published in BirGün newspaper on July 28, 2025.