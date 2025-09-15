At the muzzle he championed: An assassination, a ‘martyr,’ and America’s never-ending culture wars

Barış Karaağaç

Academic, Trent University



On one side, the ongoing genocide in Palestine, continuing with the complicity of many states, including our own; on the other, the civil war in Sudan that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives… In such a world, it’s not easy to turn one’s mind to another topic. Our thoughts and emotions are constantly drawn to these tragedies, and they should be… Yet, unfortunately, politics does not stop.

And it is in precisely such an atmosphere that the death of someone I would normally think of writing about last—31-year-old Trump ally and radical conservative media figure Charlie Kirk—has taken center stage.

Kirk, who was assassinated this past Wednesday, is now at the heart of the social media agenda for conservative circles not only in the US but all over the world.

At first glance, it might seem like just “the death of one person.” But the reality is not so simple. Because, whether we know it, care about it, or want it or not, every social and political tremor in the United States eventually affects all of us, sooner or later.

WHO IS CHARLIE KIRK?

Born in 1993, Kirk rose to prominence after founding Turning Point USA in 2012. This organization, which tries to pull people to the right under the guise of fighting the ‘hegemony of the left’ on university campuses, quickly became a kind of ‘special forces’ unit for the Republican Party’s youth wings. Kirk was one of the most familiar faces in the digital universe of conservative discourse, spanning from YouTube to TikTok, podcasts to X.

CONSERVATISM, RACE, AND GENDER POLITICS

Kirk’s rise to fame was determined not only by his “young conservative” image but also by his aggressive rhetoric on issues of race and gender. Dismissing and belittling the Black movement, targeting immigrants, mocking trans people… The list is quite long.

Kirk never outright said, “Only white Christians are real Americans.” But almost all of his rhetoric and policy stances implied this assumption. His brand of conservatism was based on the effort to ‘preserve’ the supremacy that the United States has historically built around a white, Christian, and heterosexual identity. This is why he coded rights-seeking struggles of immigrants, LGBTQ+ communities, or the Black movement as threats from the “radical left,” “Marxist culture,” or “woke ideology.”

In his eyes, modern America’s struggles for equality were like sticks of dynamite planted beneath the established order. With this stance, he was one of the most fervent, zealous foot soldiers of the culture wars we all know so well.

ON EMPATHY AND THE SECOND AMENDMENT

Kirk was notorious not only for his stances on identity politics but also for his harsh rhetoric on fundamental human values.

In 2022, on his podcast program, he belittled empathy, saying, “I can’t stand the word empathy; I think empathy is a made-up, new-age term that does a lot of damage.” According to him, the left was harming society through “excessive empathy”.

He exhibited a similar attitude regarding the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (The Second Amendment is an article of the Bill of Rights adopted in 1791 and grants Americans “the right to keep and bear arms.” It is the constitutional basis for gun culture in the US.) Kirk argued that a price could be paid to protect this right. These words from a 2023 Turning Point USA event were recorded:

“I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

Kirk also advocated for armed security personnel in schools. To him, the solution was to equip schools with armed guards, just like airports and banks.

The irony is glaring: Kirk himself was killed by a gunman. The abstract “price” he had once called “worth paying” became concrete and tragic in his own death. His assassination has since become one of the starkest examples of the contradictions embedded in America’s gun culture—and it will continue to be debated.

HIS SPECIAL PLACE IN MAGA

In recent years, Kirk had emerged as “the young voice of Trumpism.” On the campaign trail, on Fox News, and across conservative media, he played the role of a fiery preacher. He rallied conservative and conservative-leaning youth, created a kind of mobilization on social media, and developed a form of aggressive activism that perfectly matched Trump’s political style.

For Trump, Kirk was not just a supporter but a crucial bridge to a younger generation of voters.

REACTIONS TO HIS DEATH

After the assassination, the conservative camp spoke almost in unison.

Donald Trump, on his X account, personally embraced Kirk, saying, “He was a brother to me,” while immediately after, he blamed the “radical left” for the killing. Thus, the incident was framed not merely as a murder but as a political (and cultural) attack.

Everyone from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to far-right members of Congress took the stage. Fox News has been locked on the story since Wednesday.

On the right, Kirk was instantly declared a “martyr.” Just as our politicians in Turkiye often resort to the rhetoric of martyrdom at critical moments, we witnessed a similar reflex at work on the American right.

The difference, perhaps, is this: there, in the U.S., the terms “martyr” and “martyrdom” are deployed not on the battlefield but on the digital and ideological frontlines of the culture wars.

WHY HIS DEATH MATTERS

So why is this incident significant?

It is significant because the ongoing culture wars raging in the United States are no longer confined to tweets and campus debates. Violence has become an inseparable part of these battles.

From the storming of the Capitol, to school shootings, to street clashes, and now the assassination of a young conservative star… This trajectory has reignited “civil war” debates within the US. Many may dismiss this as exaggeration, but the mere existence of the debate shows the depths of the country’s fault lines.

And every tremor in the United States inevitably reverberates across the world.

CONCLUSION

Charlie Kirk’s death may be the tragedy of a figure many of us would never sympathize with.

Murder is wrong; no matter how harshly we criticize others’ politics or how deep our differences run, there should be no place for violence in politics (a Fanonian note: there are and can be rare exceptions to this, but I won’t go into that debate here). But this issue is not just the death of a single person. It is about how political violence is evolving in the U.S., and how culture wars have gained a blood dimension.

It is also important from our perspective because the U.S. is still the world’s greatest military and economic power; the waves of its culture wars crash into all of our lives, from Toronto to Istanbul, from Berlin to Palestine...

In societies dominated by contradictions, it is not possible to fully separate politics from violence and raw force; almost all of modern history is full of examples of this. However, at the point we have reached today—especially in Western societies and in a context where the US stands at the center—we see polarization visibly intensifying day by day. This is intensifying not only in economic conflicts but also in the cultural sphere. Kirk’s assassination, and the reactions to it, are signs of this dangerous escalation.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kendi Savunduğu Namlunun Ucunda: ABD'de Bir Suikast, Bir 'Şehit' ve Bitmeyen Kültür Savaşları, published in BirGün newspaper on September 15, 2025.