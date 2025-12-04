At the service of capital

Deniz Güngör

Acting in line with the demands of capital, the Ministry of National Education (MEB) continues to open up space for employers under the guise of vocational education. According to MEB statistics, in the 2024-2025 academic year, 218,053 children will be cut off from education, while dozens will lose their lives while working, and the government's concern is to continue to spread child labour.

Yesterday was the last day of the ‘Turkey Century Vocational and Technical Education Summit’ organised by the MEB in İstanbul to update vocational education in line with the ‘Turkey Century’ and improve its alignment with capital. At the summit, the MEB asked the question, ‘What should be done in vocational education?’ The answer given by capital was that more children would be employed as cheap labour under the guise of being intermediate workers. While children are being exploited as workers through Vocational Education Centres (MESEM) and many are losing their lives in workplace accidents, capital reiterated its demand for cheap labour at the summit.

“SHOULD BE DESIGNED LIKE A SCHOOL”

According to a report in Türkiye Gazetesi, Mustafa Gültepe, President of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, emphasised that factories should not only be designed as production areas but also as ‘schools’.

MÜSİAD President Burhan Özdemir argued that if vocational high school graduates were to be employed, support measures such as ‘marriage grants, exemption from military service, and income tax exemptions’ should be considered.

THEY ARE NOT IN EDUCATION!

However, while all this is being discussed, children continue to be deprived of education by the government. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), child labour, which was 16.4 per cent in 2020, rose to 24.9 per cent in 2024. The rate of child labour among boys was 35.6%, while among girls it was 13.7%. While the Ministry rolled up its sleeves against employers who claimed there was a ‘shortage of intermediate workers,’ the number of children registered with MESEM in 2024 reached 504,000. Thus, the total number of registered child workers in 2024 reached 1,474,000. When unregistered child labour is also taken into account, the number of child workers is estimated to be close to 3.5 million.

Meanwhile, 81 children lost their lives in work-related accidents in the first 11 months of 2025. According to data from the Occupational Health and Safety Council (İSİG Meclisi), 823 children have lost their lives in workplace accidents while working since 2013. According to data from the Social Security Institution, 27,636 children aged 14-17 were involved in workplace accidents in 2024.

THEIR CONCERN IS NOT CHILDREN

Kemal Irmak, President of the Education and Science Workers’ Union (Eğitim Sen), said that the summit in question did not have the goal of providing quality education, adding, "This summit is being held behind closed doors. It is not something that is being done in collaboration with the stakeholders in the field of education. You cannot plan democratic education only with those who stand by your side. You must listen to the criticisms of those who oppose your views. However, since the issue is not democratic education or quality vocational education planning, no such goal was pursued at this summit.‘

Irmak stated that child labour has once again been legitimised and that by moving away from quality vocational education, space is being made for capital, adding, ’They are taking an ideological approach. They say, “Even if they are children, we will give them to capital as intermediate elements, cheap labour.” This is a principle. This is the ideology of exploitation of capitalism. The Ministry is now pursuing a project that will smooth over the child worker deaths that are frequently in the public eye and will strengthen child labour even more."

Irmak summarised as follows: "Within the framework of the polytechnic education approach, children should learn all kinds of knowledge up to university level and be aware of all kinds of assessments made regarding general society and life decisions. After that, they should be directed towards vocational training. We are discussing this. Now, the Ministry has focused solely on one thing, detached from all of this. It is planning vocational training based on the claim that “capital demands intermediate personnel,” seeking answers on how to further exploit children as workers. This is unacceptable."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled MEB sermayenin emrine amade, published in BirGün newspaper on December 4, 2025.