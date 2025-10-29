At the stage of history once again, against those who seek to undermine democracy: Forward for the sovereignty of the people

Özgür ÖZEL - CHP General President

May the 102nd anniversary of our great Republic, proclaimed by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey with the principle that ‘Sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the nation,’ be celebrated.

With the Republic, our country has achieved a system of governance that prioritises democracy, equal citizenship, and justice in all areas of life. Our citizens have been liberated from being subjects and have attained equal citizenship. Through the great revolutions of its early years, our country has achieved significant development in all areas. Thanks to the Republic, the transition to a multi-party political system has established democratic political competition in our country.

The struggle from a country occupied after the First World War to a democratic Republic is a historic struggle that has inspired the whole world. At the end of this struggle, the democratic system and the ballot box were entrusted to the people.

102 years later, the fundamental value of our Republic, the sovereignty of the people, is being usurped by a tyrannical mindset. A blow is being struck against the will of the people, entrusted to us by Atatürk. The achievements of the Republic, the rule of law and the justice system are being used for the interests of a particular body.

On 19 March 2025, our democratic system was subjected to a civil coup carried out by a government that came to power through the people's vote but did not want to leave through the people's vote, using the judiciary as a tool. Since that day, our country's multi-party system has been under threat. Opposition politicians, businesspeople, artists, journalists and civil society are under threat.

Turkey's democrats are leading a great struggle for democracy under these difficult conditions, just as they did 102 years ago. Because our nation has never bowed to oppression or tutelage at any point in history. Nor will it do so in the future. Those who have dragged Turkey into the midst of great injustice and democratic disgrace, and who believe this system will continue, are those who do not recognise a nation characterised by independence and freedom.

The Republican People's Party stands shoulder to shoulder with all democrats in Turkey against these attempts at a civil coup. In these difficult and challenging times, it would not be fitting for those who walk the path of the Republic to get tired. Young people, women and workers will not tire. As we promised our nation, our struggle will surely succeed. The nation is with us, and the nation always wins.

With this belief, I respectfully and fondly remember all the martyrs who gave their lives for this land, especially the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his companions.

I congratulate our people on October 29, Republic Day.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Demokrasiye darbe vurmak isteyenlere karşı tarih sahnesinde yeniden: Halkın egemenliği için ileri, published in BirGün newspaper on October 29, 2025.