Atatürk Forest Farm brand has also been leased!

İsmail Arı

Atatürk Forest Farm (AOÇ) is one of the most important parks in the country's capital. Founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and a target of right-wing governments for many years, AOÇ's land area decreased from approximately 120,000 decares in 1928 to 33,256 decares at the end of 2015.

A SECRET DEAL COMES TO LIGHT

The farmland has been exposed to numerous construction projects, including the Presidential Palace, the Millet Mosque, and the Ankapark project, which was built during the term of AKP member Melih Gökçek as mayor of Ankara. In addition, the farmland has been allocated to numerous institutions, such as Medipol University, founded by former Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and has been torn apart piece by piece.

In addition to the piece-by-piece looting, it has recently come to light that the Atatürk Forest Farm brand has also been leased. Citizens buy AOÇ-branded products believing that they are state-guaranteed. However, many AOÇ-branded products are not produced by the Atatürk Forest Farm Directorate.

Although the AOÇ brand and logo appear on goat's milk ice cream, the packaging states that the ice cream was produced by a company named Gülşah for a firm called Kechy Gıda. BirGün also obtained a contract in which the AOÇ Directorate transferred the naming rights for eggs and egg products. According to the information in the contract, the AOÇ Directorate transferred the trademark rights for eggs and egg products to a company named Tire Organic Food Products for five years at an annual fee of 1,342,000 TL, effective from 11 September 2024. The contract also includes a clause stating, ‘This contract is confidential.’

AOÇ DIRECTOR ALSO ADMITTED

CHP Zonguldak Deputy Deniz Yavuzyılmaz previously stated, "AOÇ outsources production to subcontractors and puts its own label on the products. I trust and buy AOÇ products, but it turns out that many food items are produced by a private pastry, logistics and textile company. The number of products manufactured in-house by AOÇ, which employs 277 people, is steadily decreasing.”

AOÇ General Manager Yener Yıldırım, however, stated, “Due to insufficient capacity, we have implemented a branding strategy to produce products that cannot be manufactured in-house without compromising on quality and safety. AOÇ is responsible for control and supervision. The brand licensing method has been adopted…”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Çiftliğin adını bile sattılar!, published in BirGün newspaper on June 7, 2025.