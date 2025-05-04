Attack on Özgür Özel after the ceremony for Sırrı Süreyya Önder at AKM!

A memorial ceremony was held at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) for Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and DEM Party MP for İstanbul, Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who passed away in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

CHP leader Özgür Özel also attended the ceremony. Speaking to the press before the ceremony, Özel said: “Today is a day of sorrow. We extend our condolences to both his family and the DEM Party family. We have lost a very significant figure at a time when he was very much needed, a time when all of us needed him.”

Özel noted that he had served in Parliament with Sırrı Süreyya Önder for many years, saying: “Not a single bad memory was formed between us. He left each of us with memories that bring a smile to our faces, a fondness in our hearts. May he rest in peace, may he sleep in the light. We will miss him dearly.”

He continued: “From now on, we must remember him through the good memories he left behind, and sincerely continue to defend the peace he always stood for in Turkey. We must together build a future where no one cries, and everyone smiles.”

ATTACK AFTER CEREMONY

As CHP leader Özgür Özel was walking after the ceremony, he was attacked by a man who attempted to punch him. It was reported that Özel sustained no injuries or marks on his face following the attack, and that his morale remained high.

Following the attack, CHP MP Sezgin Tanrıkulu made a statement to the press, saying: “A shameless man, a scoundrel, a provocateur. A provocateur who calls himself ‘a child of the Ottomans.’”

FIRST REACTION FROM AKP

AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik issued a statement regarding the attack on Özgür Özel. Çelik said: “We condemn the attack on CHP leader Özgür Özel. We extend our well wishes to Mr Özel. Any attack on the political institution is unacceptable. The attacker will be held accountable before the law.”

DEM PARTY: WE CONDEMN THE ATTACK

In a statement by the DEM Party, it was said: “We strongly condemn the vile attack against CHP leader Özgür Özel, who attended the funeral ceremony of Sırrı Süreyya Önder. This attack is, in essence, a provocation targeting not only Sırrı Süreyya Önder himself, but also the pursuit of peace and a democratic society. It is an attack on the funeral ceremony, and on our party’s policies of peace and fraternity. We call on the authorities to immediately expose this provocation. We extend our well wishes to Özgür Özel, who has consistently supported efforts for peace and a democratic society.”

