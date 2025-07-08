Attacking to stay afloat

As public backing continues to erode, the ruling bloc is ramping up its repression of the opposition to extend the regime's survival. Anyone who speaks out, objects, thinks differently, defends judicial independence, the public’s right to information, democracy, secularism, and human rights is being brought into line with the government’s judicial stick.

While journalists are brought before courts, mayors, bureaucrats, and MPs are being punished. TV channels are being blacked out, protests are being banned. Aware that any pause or retreat would lead to its downfall, the regime believes it can survive only through oppression.

CHP, now painted as the archenemy, is being directly targeted its presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, elected by over 15 million votes, its party leader Özgür Özel, its mayors and MPs. Through a series of operations, the government is issuing a warning to silence the entire social opposition. Developments in just a single 24-hour period reveal the extent to which the regime has gripped the country.

• 61 CHP MPS FACE SUMMARIES OF PROCEEDINGS

It has been revealed that Parliament has received 240 presidential summaries of proceedings seeking to lift the legislative immunity of 61 out of CHP’s 135 MPs. The memorandum, signed by Serap Yazıcı Özbudun elected as an MP from Gelecek Party with CHP’s support during the Six-Party Table process in the 14 May 2023 elections but later joined AKP, is now head of the Constitution Committee and submitted the document to CHP’s parliamentary group.

The memorandum states: “In your letter, it is requested that the list of summaries of proceedings concerning MPs affiliated with your party, which have reached the Joint Committee Chairmanship in the 28th Legislative Term, be submitted to your group. This list includes names of MPs, file numbers, the referring authorities, and alleged offences. Following a review of these files, as of 3 July 2025, a total of 240 presidential summaries concerning 61 of your party’s MPs are currently on file, and the relevant details are presented in the attached list.”

• INVESTIGATION INTO ÖZGÜR ÖZEL

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into CHP leader Özgür Özel. The reason: his remarks directed at AKP’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a press conference the day before. Following Özel’s speech, Erdoğan filed a lawsuit seeking 500,000 TL in non-pecuniary damages.

Özel had said, “I’ll decide the day I call people to the streets. Just imagine what you’d face that day. Don’t make me call the people to the streets. Pull yourself together.”

He had also addressed Erdoğan directly: “We will not let you stay there with just 29 percent. We will not let you sit there with 29 percent.”

He added: “This nation fought for the ballot box to be set up, and it will fight again to have that box placed. Then you’ll just watch the squares of democracy from your TV like you watched the squares of Cairo. We’re not threatening anyone with a coup, but if anyone tries to steal the ballot, this nation will bring it back with its own hands.”

• MAYORS DETAINED

In a new wave of operations launched on Saturday morning, the mayors of Adana, Adıyaman and Antalya were detained. Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar and Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere remain in custody. Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek was arrested on Saturday evening. Among those detained is also Ahmet Şahin, appointed acting mayor to replace Hasan Akgün in Büyükçekmece. Karalar and Tutdere are expected to be referred to court today following their statements to police.

In the investigation targeting the 'Aziz İhsan Aktaş' criminal organisation, two individuals said to be Aktaş’s employees testified as witnesses against Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar. One individual accusing a former staff member of Seyhan Municipality, where Karalar was mayor 11 years ago of bribery, was found to be a former manager at a company close to the government. According to Dinçer Gökçe’s report on halktv.com.tr, Karalar’s police statement runs 56 pages.

He faces a single charge based on events during his 2014–2019 term at Seyhan Municipality. In his statement, Karalar said: “In that meeting or afterwards, I never discussed with this person or any contractor any arrangement for personal or institutional gain regarding payment approvals. Given my character, I could never engage in such a conversation. I reject the claim that I sought benefits for approvals. No such conversation ever took place. I believe this individual is lying to escape detention.”

• BLACKOUT FOR SÖZCÜ TV

The 7th Ankara Administrative Court lifted the suspension of a 10-day blackout penalty issued to SÖZCÜ TV. The channel will go off air as of midnight tonight. In a similar case, the 21st Ankara Administrative Court accepted Halk TV’s objection and suspended RTÜK’s 10-day blackout penalty. The court requested RTÜK to provide the programme recording and meeting minutes used as a basis for the decision.

RTÜK had issued the penalty for remarks made by nuclear engineer Tolga Yarman during the show “Sinem Fıstıkoğlu ile Sansürsüz” on Halk TV, including “Turkey is not becoming more religious, it is becoming more sectarian” and “Since the naming of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, we have been incited against Iran.” RTÜK claimed the statements incited hatred and enmity, and issued the ban by majority vote. Halk TV has challenged this in court and the Ankara 21st Administrative Court has ruled in favour of the channel.

• BARIM’S ARREST CONTINUES

The trial of talent agent Ayşe Barım, who was arrested on 27 January for allegedly orchestrating the Gezi Park protests, has been postponed to 1 October 2025. The court ruled to keep her in detention and issued compulsory appearance warrants for 12 witnesses. Barım is being prosecuted for “aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey.”

The court ordered the forced appearance of actors Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsur, Dolunay Soysert, Nejat İşler, Nehir Erdoğan, Hümeyra Adak, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Selma Ergeç, Şükran Ovalı, Zafer Algöz, and journalist Enver Aysever. Ergenç, Korel and Ergeç, who came to court, were not allowed into the courtroom as they were listed as witnesses. Barım was initially arrested as an alleged organiser of the protests.

The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and accepted by the 26th High Criminal Court seeks a sentence of 22.5 to 30 years in prison.

LEAVE MY CANDIDATE, BRING THE BALLOT BOX NOW

CHP leader Özgür Özel commented on the investigation launched against him: “I find the investigation a positive step for our judicial system. Though hurried, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s action to protect its jurisdiction is appreciated.”

Özgür Özel was in Bolu to follow the case over the Kartalkaya fire disaster. When asked about the investigation initiated after his speech following the CHP’s Central Executive Board meeting, he said: “I find the investigation a positive step for our judicial system. It was launched last night by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. I appreciate their action though hurried to safeguard their jurisdiction against potential overreach from the İstanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office, who in the past has overstepped the authorities of the Antalya, Ankara and Kayseri prosecutors, disregarded their roles, lectured them, and behaved as though he had been specially assigned by the gentleman himself. This time, the Ankara office didn’t give him that chance. I commend that.”

Regarding Bekir Bozdağ’s comments about early elections, Özel said: “Bekir Bey is deaf to the cry of a nation that can no longer make ends meet, that is jobless, that is outraged by injustice. The ballot box doesn’t come when Bekir Bey or his superior wants it. It comes when the people demand it. The people are saying, ‘Drop my candidate, bring my ballot box. I’ll make the decision.’

These events are advancing through massive violations of law. We don’t want to politicise the content of today’s trial, but Erdoğan knows these people very well. He should see what they witnessed, what they endured, and what they’re protesting. Every pillar holding up the state has cracked. It’s time for the people to intervene. And they are.

We said, ‘Let’s do it on 2 November if you’re confident.’ Erdoğan says, ‘I had polling done, and we’re the leading party.’ Great. Then let’s set up the ballot box in early November and hold this election. Not fearing an election is only valid for today. It’s not a two-year promise. Bekir Bozdağ may not fear an election for now, but he’s afraid of November, afraid of next April. He says, ‘Let two years pass, let it be 2027, then we won’t fear elections anymore.’ But when that day comes, they’ll still be afraid. Yet the people can’t wait. And I can’t make concessions. No apologies.”

THANKS FROM SOYKAN FOR THE SOLIDARITY

Journalist and columnist Timur Soykan, who was detained over his social media posts and later released under judicial control, thanked everyone who showed him solidarity.

In his statement, Soykan had said, “Those who murder justice will one day be tried before independent courts, and we will continue our struggle as journalists to make this country more just, free and fair.”

After his release, he shared: “I wish I could thank each of you individually, but it’s impossible. Many thanks to everyone who stood in solidarity and supported me with kind words during my detention.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ayakta kalmak için saldırıyor published in BirGün newspaper on July 8, 2025.