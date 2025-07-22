Austerity fairy tale in the public sector: 31 times more vehicles purchased than sold

Havva Gümüşkaya

The Savings and Efficiency Package announced by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek with the emphasis of “Savings in the public sector” failed in practice. Within the scope of the package announced in May 2024, it was announced that public vehicles that had completed their economic life and were surplus to requirements would be liquidated. However, the limited steps taken in the intervening period and the continuation of practices that burden the public revealed that the rhetoric of savings remained in the air.

According to the package, public institutions were expected to dispose of their surplus vehicles. However, the number of vehicles announced in December 2024 revealed that this target remained on paper. Of the approximately 120 thousand vehicles in public use, only one thousand were identified as surplus.

As of January, only 5 million 109 thousand TL revenue was generated from the sale of vehicles by the public sector in the six-month period. During this period, the highest monthly revenue was recorded in March with 3 million 568 thousand TL. This picture reveals that the goal of downsizing the public vehicle inventory has not translated into real savings, while the revenue generated for the Treasury from the sale of these vehicles has been negligible. In the same period of 2024, before the austerity package, 26 million 358 thousand TL revenue was generated from public vehicle sales. In 2025, vehicle sales revenue decreased by about 80 percent.

MORE NEW VEHICLES PURCHASED

While vehicle sales in the public sector remained limited, the expenditures of public institutions for new vehicle purchases in the same period drew attention. In the first six months of 2024, 161 million 182 thousand TL was spent for public vehicle purchases. The revenue generated from the sales corresponded to only 3 percent of the expenditure. The period that started with the rhetoric of "saving" in the public sector continues with the transfer of more resources to vehicle purchases.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamuda tasarruf masalı: Satılanın 31 katı taşıt alımı yapıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on July 22, 2025.