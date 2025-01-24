Authorized for everything but accountable for nothing: A country of crises

The Palace regime, which has gained full authority with the presidential system, does not take responsibility for any crisis that befalls the country. Every disaster turns into a crisis. While the AKP has abandoned the people facing the floods in the Black Sea region, it has taken no realistic precautions against the forest fires that break out in the summer. Mining disasters turn into massacres and dozens of citizens lose their lives in the explosions in factories. No one is feeling safe. Millions of people suffering from economic difficulties face the possibility of easy deaths every moment. The country is overwhelmed with disasters that not a single resignation has been issued. The government that does not adopt measures, does not abandon unqualified assignments, and undermines the institutions is to blame for these disasters. Every disaster in the last few years reveals the abyss the regime has driven the country into.

Most recently, 78 people lost their lives in the hotel fire in Bolu. While those in charge of the hotel's inspection were not held to account, institutions rushed to evade responsibility.

EARTHQUAKE:

The series of massive earthquakes in Maras, followed by aftershocks and the collapse of buildings, claimed the lives of thousands of people. According to official records, 55,000 people lost their lives and not a single person resigned following the disaster. Although the government attributed the events to destiny, experts and professional associations had long been warning of an earthquake in the region. Turning a deaf ear to all warnings, the government handed the cities over to its profit-hungry developer allies. In the aftermath of the disaster, AKP President Erdoğan's speeches in Antep and Hatay on the zoning amnesty, which was introduced before the June 2018 presidential elections, became a hot topic once again.

MINE:

A landslide occurred in the İliç district of Erzincan, where “Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.” has been producing gold since December 2010. On February 13, hills of cyanide and sulfuric acid collapsed. 9 workers were trapped under the earth and lost their lives. The cyanide that leaked out spread over 100 acres of land.

FLOODS:

It was not only the earthquake that struck the country and brought great sorrow. Every rainfall in the Black Sea cities also led to other disasters. Rainfall in both the earthquake zone and the Western and Eastern Black Sea regions caused deaths. In the flood in Giresun in 2020, where 11 people, including 5 soldiers, lost their lives and 4 people went missing; 19 buildings collapsed. On August 11, 2021, 82 people died due to the flood disaster affecting Kastamonu and neighbouring provinces.

Today, AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) adopted a negative attitude in the floods as well as in the recent earthquake. The flood was caused by turning a blind eye to the narrowing of the stream bed and authorizing the construction of housing in those areas.

It was also revealed that a bridge suitable for excessive rainfall was not built on the Ezine Stream in the region. As in the earthquake, not a single person has resigned following the flood disaster. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the region and tossed tea to the disaster victims out of his bus.

PANDEMIC:

The government caused significant problems for citizens during the coronavirus epidemic that affected the entire world. Panic ensued when the government announced the first curfew of the pandemic just a few hours in advance. They then banned the sale of masks, declaring that masks would be distributed by the government. However, millions of citizens never received them, and the inability to purchase masks created a crisis. This crisis extended far beyond the issue of masks.

FIRES:

One of the major disasters in the country that remains unaddressed is forest fires. Thousands of hectares of land burn to the ground every year while the government, as usual, fails to take precautions. According to data from the General Directorate of Forestry, 5,644 hectares of forest were burned across the country in 2018, but this number skyrocketed to 139,503 hectares in 2021. Shifting blame, the government declared climate change as the sole culprit for the fires, avoiding any responsibility. The incompetence in combating forest fires further exposed the disorganization of public institutions.

Source: Her şeye yetkisi var, sorumluluğu yok: Krizlerin ülkesi