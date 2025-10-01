Ayşe Barım will appear before the judge for the second time today

Manager Ayşe Barım, who was detained on charges of monopolisation in the television sector and later arrested on charges of ‘aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey or to partially or completely prevent it from performing its duties by using force and violence’ by directing artists during the Gezi Park Resistance 12 years ago, will appear before the judge today.

Ayşe Barım, who was detained on 24 January and arrested on 27 January on the grounds that she directed many actors and artists she managed to the Gezi Resistance, had her first hearing on 7 July at the Istanbul 26th Heavy Penal Court.

UP TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON REQUESTED

In the 171-page indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Ayşe Barım faces between 22 years and 6 months and 30 years in prison.

BARIM'S HEALTH PROBLEMS

At Barım's first hearing, a report was submitted to the court by a health committee that included neurologists and cardiologists. According to the report, the muscle tissue in Barım's heart is abnormally thick and uneven.

Barım, who is said to have serious health problems, asked in an open letter published on 27 August, ‘If I lose my life in prison when I could be prosecuted without detention, who will be responsible?’.

ARTISTS CAME TO THE COURT

Many artists came to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan to support Ayşe Barım at the first hearing. Among the artists present at the courthouse to support Barım were Zerrin Tekindor, Serenay Sarıkaya, Birce Akalay, Halit Ergenç, Ezgi Mola, Merve Dizdar, Hande Erçel, Ceyda Düvenci, Miray Daner, Bergüzar Korel, Birkan Sokullu and İpek Bilgin.

Following the defence and requests, the court ruled that Barım should remain in custody.

A DECISION TO FORCIBLY BRING WITNESSES WAS ISSUED

The court also ordered the compulsory attendance of witnesses Enver Aysever, Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsür, Dolunay Soysert, Nejat İşler, Nehir Erdoğan, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Hümeyra Adak, Selma Ergeç, Şükran Ovalı and Zafer Algöz.

In a statement issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was alleged that Barım had directed artists within his company to participate in the Gezi Park events between 29 May and 2 June 2013. Searches were conducted at Barım's home and workplace. As part of the investigation, artists Halit Ergenç, Dolunay Soysert, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Mehmet Günsür, Ceyda Düvenci, and Nejat İşler were taken to the courthouse by police and gave statements.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ayşe Barım, bugün ikinci kez hakim karşısına çıkacak, published in BirGün newspaper on October 1, 2025.