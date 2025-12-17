Bahadır Grammeşin's trial postponed

Hasan Özcan, who attacked Bahadır Grammeşin, a member of Eğitim Sen and an ÖDP teacher who wanted to prevent harassment of women in Kadıköy, Istanbul, 10 years ago, appeared before the judge today.

The hearing, held at the Istanbul Anatolia 11th Heavy Penal Court, was postponed after the case file was sent to the prosecutor's office for a legal opinion.

The next hearing will take place on 10 February 2026 at 10:50.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

On 9 May 2015, Bahadır Grammeşin, who was trying to prevent harassment against women in Kadıköy, was stabbed to death by a large group.

In the trial concerning Grammeşin's murder, the defendants Erkan Çınar, Mert Nikelay, Murat Topraktepe, Yahya Burak Ataç and Cemal Diri were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Hasan Özcan, one of the defendants in the case, fled during the recess of the decision hearing on 17 March 2017. Özcan, who was being tried for ‘intentional murder,’ had his case separated due to his fugitive status, and no decision had been made regarding him.

Hasan Özcan, the fugitive defendant in the Grammeşin case, was apprehended in Albania. Özcan was extradited to Turkey in 2024 and arrested.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bahadır Grammeşin’in davası ertelendi, published in BirGün newspaper on December 17, 2025.