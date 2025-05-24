Bahçeli broke all the mystery

Berkant Gültekin

Erdoğan’s statement on his return from Hungary “I have no concern about being re-elected or running again” has become the new hot topic in politics. He made this remark alongside a renewed call for a new constitution, urging the CHP to join the process. His full statement was as follows:

“As the AK Party, we are working on this. We’ve assigned some of our colleagues to it. The main issue is whether the Republican People’s Party will join us on this journey to create a joint civil constitution. That’s what matters. We say, let’s join forces. Let’s form our commissions and together draft the civil constitution as soon as possible and present it to our people. Let it be both national and local. There is no reason it can’t happen. There is no issue with the first four articles. As the AK Party, we have no issue with them, and almost none of the other political parties do either. Since there is no issue with the first four articles, we only need to determine a roadmap. We can quickly form our delegations. We did a similar study during my prime ministry; we can do it again, it won’t take much time. We want the new constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no concern about being re-elected or running again.”

After this was broadcast, the final sentence “I have no concern about being re-elected or running again” sparked much speculation. Was Erdoğan being sincere? Was he truly declaring that he wouldn’t run again, or was he merely implying that he wouldn’t have an issue with running again when the time came?

Erdoğan has been elected once under the parliamentary system (2014) and twice under the presidential system (2018 and 2023). According to the law, he is not eligible to run again under normal circumstances. Article 101 of the Constitution states that “a person can be elected president a maximum of two times.” Even if 2014 is discounted as part of the “old system,” Erdoğan has already exhausted his eligibility in a regularly scheduled election.

The only way Erdoğan could run again under the current constitution is if Parliament calls an early election. In that case, the current president, deemed not to have completed his term, is granted one more chance to run. An early election decision requires the support of at least 360 MPs.

The AKP-MHP bloc currently holds 320 seats. The CHP is calling for an early election, but only if it is held immediately. Erdoğan, however, says “We won’t drag Türkiye into such turmoil.” The CHP has made clear it won’t agree to an early election in 2027 just to enable Erdoğan’s candidacy. If the government pursues this route, even with the support of Hüdapar’s 4 MPs, they would still need 36 more. If it comes to that, they will certainly negotiate with other parties.

Another possibility is opening the way for Erdoğan’s candidacy through a constitutional amendment. The People’s Alliance lacks the numbers for a direct amendment, they are 80 MPs short of the required 400. A vote of 360–399 would trigger a referendum, meaning the change would go to the people. But with public support waning, a referendum would be risky for Erdoğan, making it an unlikely main strategy.

If support from the DEM Party which holds 56 seats, is secured through ongoing talks with the Kurdish movement, the government could reach 376 MPs. Then only 24 more would be needed. And let’s not forget that the AKP has previously poached about 10 MPs this term. So even without forming a formal alliance, securing the numbers via MP transfers is not out of the question. The critical factor is DEM Party’s stance. While the party base is overwhelmingly opposed to Erdoğan, some of its recent statements have given the government hope.

CHP leader Özgür Özel reiterated yesterday that they would not draft a constitution with the AKP. He said, “You don’t negotiate with those who don’t recognise the law, you fight them,” once again slamming the door on Erdoğan, rightly so. Because regardless of whether it results in Erdoğan’s candidacy, sitting at a constitutional table with the AKP would mean leaving CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu sidelined. Such a move would legitimise past violations, endorse injustice and lay a red carpet for future assaults. And that is precisely what Erdoğan wants.

Özel’s stance should be the baseline for all opposition forces resisting the regime. In Turkey, democracy, peace, freedom, justice and equality cannot be achieved by drafting a constitution with a government that disregards the constitution. That path would only lead to the loss of the remaining rights, further empower the government and escalate repression. The possibility of turning back would grow ever smaller. Therefore, instead of saying “Turkey needs a new constitution,” it is more helpful for democracy and peace to say “Turkey doesn’t need a new constitution drafted with the AKP.”

Whether Erdoğan runs again will depend on political developments. If he believes he can win and the path is clear, he won’t hesitate for a second to run again. But he also knows that, under current dynamics, it would be hard to win. He would not risk entering an election he could lose. If he fails to steer the country away from elections, his only option would be to plan his own exit and shape the Turkey that comes after him.

Right now, by saying “I have no concern about running again,” he’s trying to break down the strong wall the broad opposition has built against him — to lower their guard. He’s essentially sugar-coating a poisonous hook, trying to lure the opposition to the constitutional table. His candidacy will become clear as the election nears. But his ally Bahçeli has already spoken: in yesterday’s written statement, he declared that “The President has no right to step back from his path,” making it clear that the MHP will not walk with anyone but Erdoğan. This tells us that Erdoğan’s presence and candidacy is the alliance’s red line.

Bahçeli also made another point clear: in Turkey, no political issue including the constitution is above party politics. Erdoğan’s goal of being re-elected cannot be separated from this process. He declared that Turkey needs Erdoğan, and that there are still many stages to overcome. After these remarks, no one can claim that “The constitution is one thing, peace and democracy another, and supporting the government something else.” Bahçeli, in a sense, gave the whole game away.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Bahçeli tüm gizemi bozdu, published in BirGün newspaper on May 24, 2025.