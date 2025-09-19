Bahçeli: Turkey-Russia-China alliance must be built against the evil coalition of the US and Israel

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli issued a written statement regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In the statement shared on the MHP's official social media account, Bahçeli said, “Without resorting to any excuses, the international community, especially Islamic countries, must resist the murder and destruction policy carried out jointly by the US and Israel to the end. The United Nations General Assembly meeting to be held next week should be seen as an important opportunity in this regard, and Israel should be isolated globally.”

Proposing a Turkey-Russia-China alliance, Bahçeli said, “The most appropriate option against the US-Israel evil coalition that challenges the world, in terms of reason, diplomacy, the spirit of politics, geographical conditions, and the strategic environment of the new century, is the establishment and revival of the ‘‘TRC alliance.”

Bahçeli said, "It is our desire and recommendation that the TRC alliance consist of Turkey, Russia, and China. Helplessness, hopelessness, and lack of solutions are drought, stagnation, and withdrawal in terms of action and thought. The Turkish nation and the Republic of Turkey have rejected helplessness, excluded intractability, and dismissed hopelessness in the new century. The Turkish Era will be cemented with national unity and brotherhood consciousness and will be certified with the goal of a Turkey free of terrorism. No hostile power or mentality will be able to hinder this inevitable course of history."

Bahçeli's statements are as follows:

"The process of exterminating and annihilating an innocent people in Gaza is being carried out through every means and method that violates the mind with its savagery. Israel, entrenched in its position as a rogue and tyrannical state, has openly committed and perpetuated the crime of genocide of the century, becoming a pariah on earth. In this context, it will not escape paying the heaviest political and legal costs.

The mass murders and massacres of Zionist barbarism are at a level and intensity that no faith or scripture can condone. We have reached a stage where rote statements have lost their binding force, and it is no longer possible to gloss over this horrific situation with formulaic and routine messages of condemnation. Israel has become a focus of calamity and misfortune on a grave scale, afflicting not only the Palestinian people, but also the countries of the region and innocent people around the world.

The Gaza Strip has been under fire and attack for 712 days. Scenes of oppression and darkness, in which not only a victimized people are being destroyed and uprooted from their homeland, but also human values and heritage are being buried in ruins, have been etched into humanity's collective memory. Patience and tolerance for the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza have now run out. Israel's escalation of its incitement and continuous expansion of its brutal aggression poses a serious threat to both our country and neighboring regions. In the face of this threat, all possibilities must be explored, and beyond that, we must remain vigilant and act with extreme caution and alertness.

The 25-point final declaration of the Arab-Islamic countries summit held in Doha on September 15, following Israel's air strike on Qatar on September 9, has not been enough to stop the ground operation against Gaza. The entire Islamic world, especially the Gulf countries, must unconditionally support the Palestinian cause and confront the deepening genocide with concrete, results-oriented, and convincing policies. Those who trade in wealth and fame on the blood of Gazan babies, those who choose to remain silent out of concern for their interests in the face of injustice and oppression, are shameless individuals who stand on the same side as the oppressors.

Therefore, without resorting to any excuses, the international community, especially Islamic countries, must resist the murder and destruction policy jointly carried out by the US and Israel to the end. Next week's UN General Assembly meeting should be seen as an important opportunity in this regard, and Israel must be isolated globally. It is our sincere wish and expectation that the speech our President will deliver at the General Assembly will be a united voice for the oppressed and the victims, a speech that shakes the tyrants and shouts out the truth, looking them straight in the eye. A just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East cannot be established and secured by ignoring the Palestinian issue and disregarding the legitimate and legal rights of our oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

JERUSALEM MESSAGE

The Israeli Prime Minister's supremacist statements regarding Jerusalem, our first qibla, and his words and declarations targeting our President are, of course, beneath our feet.

Those who are determined to play with the spiritual status of Jerusalem, based on its history, faith, and culture, are null and void in the conscience of humanity.

Moreover, the US administration's decision to act as the guardian of Zionist, Kabbalistic, and Evangelical ambitions, and its scandalous and flawed decision on December 6, 2017, to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, will be remembered as a great disgrace and defeat.

Turkey has succeeded in keeping the Jerusalem issue high on the international community's agenda through the right strategy, accurate political moves, and the use of every diplomatic means available.

Claiming “Jerusalem is ours” based on an archaeological stone tablet preserved in Istanbul is, on the one hand, a manifestation of historical ignorance and, on the other, a delusional and ignorant style of expression.

If we trace back 2,800 years, it will be clearly seen that the Turkish nation has rights and authority everywhere, in every geography. Let it not be forgotten that Jerusalem is the Haram al-Sharif. Jerusalem is the honor of our Mi'raj. Jerusalem is the honor of our first Qibla. Jerusalem is Islam, pride, prestige, will, and chastity. Jerusalem is homeland, Jerusalem is conscience, Jerusalem is ancestors, Jerusalem is the honor of us all. Those who lay their hands on this honor, the triggermen of Zionism and their collaborators, are doomed to lose both in the eyes of humanity and in the eyes of Allah. If man has his reckoning, Allah has His reckoning. If a servant sets a trap, a divine trap that will break it and defeat it will surely reveal itself. Jerusalem is the name of the place taken from us through tricks. Jerusalem is the homeland occupied on December 9, 1917. Jerusalem is the glory of the city that was under our rule for four centuries with administrators appointed from Istanbul. Jerusalem is the sacred legacy of our Prophet, the honorable trust of Hazrat Omar, the apple of Saladin's eye, the inexhaustible excitement of Yavuz Sultan Selim, and the blessed dream of Kanuni Sultan Suleiman.

We were forced to leave Jerusalem a century ago. But this time, we will not abandon it to its fate; we must not. No victory is won for free. No success can be achieved from where we lie. We will push forward, we will endure hardship, we will confront the oppressors, and we will not take a single step back from our just cause. Because if Jerusalem falls, history falls, Islam weakens. If Jerusalem falls, Ankara loses, Istanbul burns. No one has the right to do this. No one will be able to do this.

PROPOSAL FOR AN ALLIANCE

The most appropriate option for the mind, diplomacy, the spirit of politics, geographical conditions, and the strategic environment of the new century against the evil US-Israel coalition that challenges the world is the establishment and revival of the “TRC” alliance. It is our desire and proposal that the TRC alliance consist of Turkey, Russia, and China. Helplessness, hopelessness, and lack of solutions are drought, stagnation, and withdrawal in terms of action and thought. The Turkish nation and the Republic of Turkey have rejected helplessness, excluded intractability, and dismissed hopelessness in the new century. The Turkish Era will be cemented with national unity and brotherhood consciousness and will be certified with the goal of a Turkey free of terrorism. No hostile power or mentality will be able to hinder this inevitable course of history.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bahçeli: ABD-İsrail şer koalisyonuna karşı Türkiye-Rusya-Çin ittifakı inşa edilmeli, published in BirGün newspaper on September 19, 2025.