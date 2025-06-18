Banditry backed by imperialist powers

Atahan Uğur

Israel's attack on Iran continues to draw strong reactions from left-wing and socialist parties around the world. From India to Spain, Germany to France, left-wing and socialist parties have stated that the operation could not have taken place without direct or indirect American support. The statements described Israel's aggression as a clear violation of international law and called for an immediate end to the attacks.

DEFENCE RHETORIC

Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) of Britain:

Netanyahu has staked his political future on a regional fire — escalating the genocide in Gaza into an all-out war with Iran, dragging US imperialism along with him in an attempt to save himself. The Israeli Prime Minister is now masking his genocidal ambitions with a ‘defence’ rhetoric, which has been embraced by the global powers. The working class must resist being dragged into capitalist bloodshed. Israel's reckless attack could trigger a deadly regional conflagration with devastating and far-reaching consequences. Israel has declared that these attacks are the beginning of a long-term offensive called ‘Operation Rising Lion.’

It is very clear that the US administration is aware of Netanyahu's plans and knew about the timing of the attack. Netanyahu needs more than just continuing the genocide in Gaza to stay in power. As the pressure for war eases, the deep crisis within Israel is resurfacing and Netanyahu's power is weakening.

“ROGUE STATE” ISRAEL

Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M):

Israel is once again behaving like a ‘rogue state.’ Statements by Israeli officials reveal that this attack was planned months in advance. It appears that the aim is to consolidate Israel's hegemony over the West Asia region.

The international community, led by the United Nations, must intervene without delay to curb Israel's aggression. The Indian government should also join the global condemnation of this attack and call on Israel to immediately halt its military operations.

ISRAEL IS THE MILITARY OF THE UNITED STATES

Canadian Communist Party (CPC):

This ‘pre-emptive’ attack is in clear violation of international law and carries the risk of escalating into a catastrophe by constituting a crime of genocide. The Canadian government is urged to immediately condemn this attack and take strong measures against Israel.

GLOBAL CONDEMNATION IS NECESSARY

Walter Baier, President of the European Left Party:

Israel's air strikes against Iran are another violation of international law. With the direct intervention of the United States, the risk of escalation at the global level is increasing. We need global condemnation and the elimination of all nuclear weapons.

EMPERIALIST PLANS

Communist Party of Greece (KKE):

Israel's planned and targeted air and missile attacks on Iran, which have led to the deaths of Iranian officials, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of civilians, are fuelling a potential war in the Middle East and threatening the destruction of peoples across the broader region. The real aim is to expand Israel and the United States' imperialist plans across the region.

ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE

Maurizio Acerbo, leader of the Italian Communist Refoundation Party (Rifondazione):

The attack on the Iranian television headquarters is an extremely serious act of terrorism. Israel continues to bomb journalists, just as it did previously in Gaza. Israel can do anything because, as the armed wing of the West, it is protected, armed and legitimised by its Western accomplices.

The behaviour of the Italian government and other countries that are members of NATO and the G7 is irresponsible because they are complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

PLAYING WITH FIRE

Israeli Communist Party–Hadash:

The Netanyahu government is dragging the region into a broad and dangerous escalation. The Israeli government could use this situation it has created to implement even more dangerous plans against the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The world must take real and sincere action to stop the impending disaster.

ISRAEL MUST BE STOPPED

German Left Party Leader Ines Schwerdtner:

Israel's attack on Iran is a violation of international law. Nevertheless (and I want to emphasise this here), this does not mean that we are taking the side of the regime in Iran. Of course, we are aware of the opposition in Iran, especially the women who have been standing up against the regime for months and years. The Federal Republic of Germany must condemn this attack, which violates international law, and clearly state: The weapons must fall silent — Israel's weapons must also fall silent.

Negotiations on the nuclear agreement must continue, diplomatic pressure must be exerted, and at the same time we must support all opposition movements against the regime in Iran.

∗∗∗

DIARY OF THE WAR

The fifth day of the war

• Israel bombed many places in Tabriz, Kashan and Luristan early yesterday morning. Many civilians lost their lives.

• The spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health announced that 224 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Iran so far, with 90% of the casualties being civilians. According to a statement by health officials, 1,277 people have been injured in Iran.

• Iran retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles against Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in Israel.

• The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that Iran fired at least 20-30 missiles at Israel yesterday. Explosions were reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and residents of the area were directed to shelters.

• Israeli jets announced that they had killed Ali Shadmani, Iran's top military official and a commander close to Supreme Leader Khamenei, in an air strike deep inside Tehran. Shadmani oversaw the Revolutionary Guards and the army.

• Cyber attackers also blocked transactions at Sepah, Iran's largest bank. The Iranian government called all doctors and nurses to duty. Prosecutors and law enforcement were ordered to ‘fight spies.’

• Israel's red alert system issued a warning due to missiles launched by Iran. Shortly afterwards, Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv. The Giliot base, where Mossad headquarters is located, was also hit. Cameras captured residential buildings being struck in Tel Aviv, while Iranian missiles hit a bus station in Israel.

• US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early. French President Macron said Trump left ‘to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East,’ but Trump strongly denied this statement. He called Macron a ‘media lover.’

• Trump called for the immediate evacuation of all of Tehran. The warning came after Israeli forces told residents to leave certain areas in the northeast of Tehran ahead of planned attacks.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Emperyalist güç destekli haydutluk" published in BirGün newspaper on June 18, 2025.