Banner on Diyanet: ‘No passage for pedophilia, everywhere is BOUN’

University students protested against an event organised by Boğaziçi University Islamic Research Club (BİSAK), which invited Nureddin Yıldız, who has drawn public reaction with his statements defending child marriage and legitimising violence against women.

Hundreds of students gathered on the campus after the announcement of the event and reacted against the presence of discourses that normalise child abuse and violence against women at the university.

Riot police officers were dispatched to the university as the protests grew. The police violently intervened the peaceful protest of the students. Many students were beaten and 97 people were detained.

University students in Ankara hung a banner at the Directorate of Religious Affairs to support Boğaziçi University students who were detained for protesting the theologian Nureddin Yıldız, who argued that 6-year-old children can marry.

Reacting to the detentions, a group of students in Ankara hung a banner on the Directorate of Religious Affairs saying "No Passage to Pedophilia! Everywhere is BOUN, everywhere is resistance".

WHAT HAPPENED?

At Boğaziçi University, students organised a protest against the invitation of Nureddin Yıldız to an event organised by the Islamic Studies Club (BİSAK) entitled "Islamic Sciences: For Whom, How Much?" organised by the Islamic Studies Club (BISAK) at Boğaziçi University, students had organised a protest demonstration upon hearing that Nureddin Yıldız would be invited to the event. Students gathered on the campus, chanting slogans such as ‘No passage to sharia, fascism and darkness’ and ‘Nureddin get out, these campuses are ours’.

Riot police intervened the students who wanted to march during the protest and many students were beaten and detained. It was stated that a student who threw a small object at Yıldız during the event was beaten by the people in the hall and taken out.

BİSAK published a statement on its social media account about the incidents and argued that they were targeted by ‘circles trying to dominate with a bullying attitude’.

T24 reporter Can Öztürk was also detained while covering the protests.

CHP İstanbul Provincial chair Özgür Çelik announced that they had gone to Vatan Security Directorate for the detained students and stated that they were following the process together with the legal commission.

İstanbul Governorate announced that 97 people were detained and 13 police officers were slightly injured. It was reported that the detainees were still being processed.

Source: Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı'na pankart asıldı: “Pedofiliye geçit yok, her yer BOÜN”