‘Bargaining’ continues: First offer to civil servants to be made today

Under the 8th Term Collective Agreement, which will determine the 2026-2027 wage increases for civil servants and retired civil servants, the public employer delegation will present its first offer today at 14:00.

The preliminary negotiations on general proposals began last week within the scope of the 8th Term Collective Agreement, which will determine the 2026-2027 wage increases for civil servants and retired civil servants.

Following the preliminary talks involving more than 6 million civil servants and retired civil servants, the collective bargaining negotiations will begin today. In this context, the public employer delegation is expected to present its wage offer today.

IŞIKHAN TO CALL YALÇIN

In a statement from the Confederation of Public Servants’ Trade Unions (Memur-Sen), it was said: “Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan called the Head of the Public Servants’ Trade Unions Delegation and our Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın to inform him that the public employer delegation will present its offer today at 14:00.”

Following the presentation of the offer, Memur-Sen President Ali Yalçın is expected to make a statement at 14:30 at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING PROCESS

According to Law No. 4688 on Public Servants’ Trade Unions, the Public Employer Delegation represents the public side in the collective bargaining negotiations, while the Public Servants’ Trade Unions Delegation, consisting of 15 members, represents public servants.

In the Public Servants’ Trade Unions Delegation, the representative of the confederation with the most members serves as “Delegation Chair.” In addition, the representative of the union with the most members in each service branch, along with one representative from each of the three largest confederations, are also present at the bargaining table.

Collective bargaining negotiations are held every two years. According to the law, talks start on the first business day of August and must be completed by the last business day of the month.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 'Pazarlık' sürüyor: Memura ilk teklif bugün verilecek, published in BirGün newspaper on August 12, 2025.