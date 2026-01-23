Baron's fairy tale route

Timur Soykan

Spanish police seized a record 10 tonnes of cocaine on board the United S ship off the coast of the Canary Islands. It is alleged that the main actor in this operation was Çetin Gören, a citizen of the Republic of Turkey and the Netherlands, originally from Gaziantep.

Alongside Çetin Gören, who was arrested in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu, another major figure in European drug trafficking, was also taken into custody. Çetin Gören was sentenced to 26 years in prison in the Netherlands for drug trafficking but has been living a lavish lifestyle in Turkey for the past 10 years thanks to his vast fortune.

Under a painting hanging in his yacht, he has inscribed the nickname he has given himself: “The Emperor”.

Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu was sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison in France in 2015 for 2.3 tonnes of cocaine. He too was always in Turkey, usually in Istanbul. Allegedly, Buldanlıoğlu, who organised the ships carrying drugs, lived in an apartment and kept his large earnings hidden by leading an unassuming, ordinary lifestyle. He took care not to attract attention. However, he had deep connections in shipyards in Tuzla, Yalova and Izmir.

Both men were arrested in 2020 following Operation Bataklık, described by then-Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu as ‘the biggest operation in the history of the Republic.’ They were released two years later. All 73 defendants, including Nejat Daş, were acquitted in this case. Their seized assets were returned. The reason was that it could not be proven that the money was obtained through crime. However, they were tried and convicted for drug trafficking in the Netherlands and France. Nevertheless, after being released from the Bataklık Case, it emerged that they managed the drug trafficking from Turkey with a 10-tonne seizure. According to the allegations, they organised this shipment with their Serbian and British partners.

Çetin Gören denied the allegations in his statement. He said he had no knowledge of the ship named United S or the 10 tonnes of cocaine. When detained, he provided the password for one phone, claiming that the other phone did not belong to him and that he did not know its password. An examination of this phone revealed a very interesting video of Çetin Gören. In his incoherent speech, Çetin Gören said the following:

"Fathers tell their children beautiful stories. The story in the book is your father telling you a story. First, our ships are heading to Colombia. When they arrive in Colombia, the cartels will take the packages and put them on the ships. We will bring them and deliver them at sea. Yes, fish will come in the water, take the packages, and bring them ashore. There, people like Engin and Metin will take them and distribute them to homes. When they distribute them to homes, your father will get his money. He will take the money and buy nice things, clothes, everything for you, cars for your aunt, everything, and as you said, this arms smuggling, and then, as you see, your father is a businessman... Yes, we'll take it from Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and we'll take it, okay?"

This video, narrated by Çetin Gören like a fairy tale, was actually the route of the 10 tonnes of cocaine that were seized.

The journey of the 10 tonnes of cocaine produced in Colombia began in Brazil, where Çetin Gören escaped from prison years ago. At the Port of Fortaleza, there was a 51-year-old ship called “United S” that was about to be scrapped. Drug smugglers used old ships like this to sink them after making their shipments. Ten tonnes of cocaine, packed into 294 packages, had been buried in the salt filling the ship's hold. Its market value was 100 million euros. After detecting the drug shipment, the Brazilian police notified the US and European anti-drug units after the ship left the port. As Çetin Gören explained in the video, the plan was to transfer the cocaine from the ship to small boats off the Canary Islands and smuggle it into Europe. Spanish police conducted an operation on the ship when it arrived off the Canary Islands on 7 January 2026, and the drugs were seized. Thirteen crew members were arrested: four Turks, one Serb, one Hungarian and seven Indians.

Çetin Gören responded to the video matching the route with the following statement:

‘I had seen humorous videos on Instagram of a man telling his child similar stories. I also filmed such a video for my own daughter as a joke. It has no connection to the seized ship.’

The United S ship also had a murky past. Owned by the Turkey-based company Kamer Shipping Trading Co, the ship had changed names frequently. In 2013, it was called Moon Light, in 2015 Moni K, in 2018 Joud S, in 2021 Alkaraeem, in 2023 Amna Star, and in 2024 United S.

A person named Abdulrahman, whose testimony was taken, provided the following information about Çetin Gören's ship purchase:

"I met Çetin Gören and Engin Çavuş at a meeting in a solicitor's office and at Zorlu Center. Çetin Gören introduced himself as “Paşa” and Engin Çavuş as “Osman”. The meeting discussed the exchange of a ship named Azra C.”

Upon investigating this statement, the police determined that the ship named Azra C had broken down and been taken out of service, and had been exchanged for the ship named United S. The United S ship was registered to a company named Capo Maritime Co, established in Honduras. Furthermore, these transactions had been carried out by Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu.

During these transactions, shipowners Hasan Can, Abdurrahman Khaleefah Sulayman Madi, and Ahmet Almassri played an active role. Çetin Gören stated that he had no connection to these events. Admitting that he met with Abdurrahman Madi and Ahmet Almassri at Zorlu Center, Çetin Gören said, "There was a dispute between these individuals regarding a ship transaction.

I witnessed their conversations. I have no connection whatsoever with United S or drugs." Çetin Gören stated that he did not own any shipping companies, claiming that he only owned a car company and that his monthly income was 200-250 thousand TL.

THE BARON CLIMATE IN TURKEY

The sole reason why barons such as Çetin Gören and Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu live in Turkey and continue their drug trafficking activities is not because they are wanted worldwide with a red notice. There are three main reasons that make this place very favourable for them.

REASON 1: CORRUPTION IN THE JUDICIARY

Firstly, they can easily get away with it in court. Five years ago, they were arrested in the Bataklık Operation, described by then-Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu as “the biggest operation in the history of the Republic”. They were among 73 defendants, including drug baron Nejat Daş. They were released two years later. In 2024, they were acquitted and recovered all their seized assets. The reason was that it could not be proven that the money was obtained through crime. However, they had been convicted of drug offences in the Netherlands and France.

2ND REASON: MONEY LAUNDERING PARADISE

The second reason for the barons' love of Turkey is that they can easily launder their dirty money. Thanks to the AKP government's asset amnesty programmes, they easily brought their ill-gotten wealth into the system. Since no one asked them “where did you get it”, they easily made large investments with drug money.

The indictment in the Bataklık Case revealed Çetin Gören's vast wealth. At the end of the trial, he got back all the assets that had been seized.

3RD REASON: DECAY WITHIN THE STATE

The third reason is decay within the state. Drug traffickers can buy off corrupt elements within the state.

This both facilitates their business and creates a protective shield. There are striking examples of this even in the Bataklık Operation alone. Nejat Daş collected the money from courier lorry drivers entering the country via Kapıkule during the pandemic using the official vehicle of Sultanbeyli District Police Chief Necmettin Yüksek. Moreover, the car was being driven by a police officer. After an attempted robbery of this money, two of Nejat Daş's men took refuge with the gendarmerie. Nejat Daş came here, met with the gendarmes, and then left with the money, weapons, and his men. The police aimed to catch those who worked for Nejat Daş and participated in the robbery attempt with the mafia. It emerged that Nejat Daş met with Sultanbeyli Police Chief Necmettin Yüksek, AKP Ankara Altındağ District Organisation Management Board member Sadık Karayel, a serving prosecutor and a retired governor at Zorlu Center.

Çetin Gören has been a major figure in the European drug trade since the 1990s. He was on trial for bringing tonnes of cocaine to Dutch ports through his connections in Latin America. He had been arrested in Brazil and escaped from prison. He was under house arrest while on trial in the Netherlands for a major drug shipment case.

Ten years ago, he broke his electronic tag and fled to Turkey. He was wanted worldwide with a Red Notice. But in Turkey, he lived comfortably for years with his fortune. Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu was tried in absentia in France in 2015 for 2.3 tonnes of cocaine and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He was also always in Turkey, in Istanbul. Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu brings to mind the character “Gus” in the Breaking Bad series, who appears to be the manager of a chicken restaurant but is actually a major drug smuggler. Despite being a major drug smuggler, Gus hid behind an ordinary, middle-class persona.

Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu was also known for this trait in the underworld. Allegedly, Buldanlıoğlu, who organised drug-carrying ships, lived in a flat and kept the large sums of money he earned by leading an unassuming, ordinary lifestyle. He took care not to attract attention. However, he had deep connections in the shipyards of Tuzla, Yalova, and Izmir.

So why were they in Turkey, despite being known worldwide for drug offences? How were they able to continue their international drug trafficking activities from Turkey?

To find the answer to this question, let's go back five years...

The then Minister of the Interior, Süleyman Soylu, announced the Swamp Operation as ‘the biggest operation in the history of the Republic’. The Ministry of the Interior stated that 500 million TL in criminal proceeds had been identified. Çetin Gören and Mehmet Murat Buldanlıoğlu were arrested and detained in this operation on 30 June 2020. Along with a total of 71 people, including Nejat Daş, they were tried for establishing an organisation to commit crimes and for money laundering. Two years later, they were released under judicial supervision. As a result of the trial at the Ankara 33rd Heavy Penal Court, they were acquitted on 24 May 2024. The seized assets were also returned.

There could be no better answer as to why drug barons are in Turkey. In the Netherlands and France, individuals convicted of drug offences were acquitted on the grounds that “the source of the money could not be identified”. Of course, living in a country where they could obtain these acquittals was safe for them. Moreover, the laundered money remained in their pockets. Turkey was a paradise for money launderers, thanks to its asset amnesty programme and investment opportunities worth millions of dollars where no one asked ‘Where did you get it?’

Moreover, they had connections with corrupt bureaucrats within the state. According to the Swamp Indictment, Nejat Daş collected money from courier lorry drivers entering the country via Kapıkule during the pandemic using the official vehicle of Sultanbeyli District Police Chief Necmettin Yüksek. Moreover, a police officer was driving the car. Two of Nejat Daş's men were about to be robbed while collecting dirty money from courier truck drivers. These individuals, who were fired upon, took refuge with the money and weapons at the gendarmerie. Nejat Daş came here, got into the gendarmerie vehicle and said the incident was closed. They left with their hands and arms swinging, with their dirty money and weapons. The police conducted an unofficial investigation to find those who had participated in the robbery attempt with the mafia members. In other words, the police were working for Nejat Daş, collecting camera footage. Sultanbeyli District Police Chief Necmettin Yüksek said that he was introduced to Nejat Daş by Sadık Karayel, a member of the AKP Ankara Altındağ District Organisation Executive Board, at Zorlu Center. Sadık Karayel said, ‘Necmettin Yüksek invited me for coffee that day. At the table, alongside Nejat Daş, there was a prosecutor and a retired governor.’

This corrupt environment was priceless for the barons.

ÇETİN GÖREN WAS ARRESTED WHEN THE UNITED S, CARRYING 10 TONS OF COCAINE, WAS CAUGHT BY THE WHITE WAVE FOLLOWING AN EMERGENCY ALERT FROM BRAZIL

It has been revealed that Brazilian security forces initiated the operation against the United S vessel, owned by an Istanbul-based company, which was caught with 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden among its salt cargo off the Canary Islands. Following the information provided by the Brazilian police with an emergency alert, security forces from six countries, primarily the United States, took action and boarded the ship with the Spanish police and navy in an operation called “White Wave”. When the police and navy soldiers boarded the ship, it ran out of fuel and drifted in the ocean for 12 hours. The ship was later towed to Tenerife Port, where the cocaine packages, worth 100 million euros, were removed from under the salt cargo using shovels. Experts believe that the 51-year-old, heavily rusted old ship fits the “disposable” profile and that after the cocaine was delivered, it would either be abandoned or sunk. Thirteen people on board the ship, including Turks, were arrested in Spain, while the interrogation of seven people detained in Turkey as part of the operation continues.

In the early days of this year, the Brazilian National Police received information that an international criminal organisation was going to ship a large quantity of drugs to Europe on the ship. This critical information regarding the ship, which departed from the port of Fortaleza in Brazil, was shared with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and Spanish, French and Portuguese authorities, and an international operation called “White Wave” was launched. The ship, which had departed from the Port of Fortaleza, was located off the coast of the Canary Islands in Spain. Spanish police and navy personnel boarded the ship on 7 January 2026, 535 kilometres off the coast of the islands, known as a holiday paradise. While the ship was being searched, it ran out of fuel and began drifting in the ocean. After drifting in the ocean for 12 hours, the ship was finally towed to the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife by tugboats after a long struggle due to adverse weather conditions. Here, police officers, armed with shovels, found 9,994 kg of cocaine in 294 packages among the ship's salt cargo.

As the cocaine packages were laid out at the port, Spanish police officers did not neglect to take souvenir photos in front of them. A total of 13 crew members were arrested in the operation, including 4 Turks, one Serb, one Hungarian and 7 Indians. It was understood that the drug smugglers planned to deliver part of the cocaine on the ship to Huelva in southwestern Spain and part to the Canary Islands via small boats approaching the ship.

The cocaine seized was the largest amount ever seized by Spain in international waters, and Spanish police announced that this was a record, with the previous record being 7.5 tonnes of cocaine seized on a fishing boat in 1999.

TURKEY TAKES ACTION

Following the announcement that the United S was a ship owned by an Istanbul-based company, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office immediately launched an investigation. Acting on the instructions of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, teams from the EGM Department for Combating Narcotics Crime and the Istanbul Department for Combating Narcotics Crime and Intelligence took action.

Following technical and physical surveillance, the Istanbul Police Department's Narcotics Crimes Branch conducted simultaneous operations at a total of 19 addresses: 11 in Istanbul, 3 in Mersin, 2 in Tekirdağ, and 1 each in Kocaeli, Sakarya, and Hatay. Çetin Gören, Engin Çavuş, Mesut Yalçın, Ahmad Almassri, Semra Almassri, Mehmet Bülent Aymen and Fares Diab were detained on charges of ‘forming an organisation’, ‘drug trafficking’ and ‘laundering proceeds of crime’. Arrest warrants were issued for three suspects found to be fugitives abroad, and red notice procedures were initiated. Kubilay Yalçın, Ali Osman Amanet, Remzi Karakaya, and Atanur Ateş, members of the ship's crew, were arrested in Spain, while Çetin Gören, who is said to be the owner of the cocaine, Ahmad Almassri, and United Shipping Gemi Acentalığı Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi (Kamer Shipping) had all their movable and immovable assets, company and partnership shares, deposits and investment accounts in banks and financial institutions, and assets in the cryptocurrency market and exchange seized by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Çetin Gören, who was arrested in the operation, was a well-known figure in Turkey. He had been arrested in the Bataklık operation, considered one of Turkey's largest drug operations, but was acquitted after the trial. Another key figure in the operation was Ahmad Almassri, the founding partner of Kamer Shipping. Following the ship's seizure by Spanish police, he issued a written statement claiming that the ship had been sold to the Honduras-based CAPO MARİTİME CO. on 9 October 2025, that it had been physically delivered to this company on 27 October, and that they no longer had any connection to the ship. However, he was unable to avoid arrest. Another important name was Mehmet Bülent Aymen. Aymen was the owner of Sabay Logistics, which had been in business for 40 years, and was also the deputy chairman of the Mediterranean Furniture, Paper and Forest Products Exporters' Association.

UNITED S WAS A “DISPOSABLE” SHIP

Built 51 years ago, the United S ship was, according to international experts, a “disposable” ship, where the risk of cartels being caught was included in the price. The safety classification of the rusty and almost scrapped ship had been revoked in 2013. This meant that the ship had been “dead” in the legal and insured trading world for over a decade. The ship had operated along the Mediterranean coast for years. On 12 June 2024, it was purchased by Istanbul-based Kamer Shipping & Trading Co. and renamed United S, its sixth name in 11 years. This purchase marked the beginning of the ship's transformation from a ship operating in the Mediterranean to a transatlantic smuggling ship. Before starting to transport drugs, attempts were made to erase the ship's legal traces. Previously flying the flags of Belize, Sierra Leone and Togo, the ship's flag had been changed to “unknown” just a few months before the raid. At the time of the raid, it was flying the Cameroonian flag.

With its identity concealed, the United S left the Mediterranean in November 2025, first heading to West Africa and then to the port of Fortaleza in Brazil to load its illegal cargo. The shipping tracking data did not specify a destination, only stating “on order”. This was a common tactic in maritime smuggling, allowing smaller boats to transfer illegal goods piece by piece while the vessel waited in international waters. After delivering the cocaine, the ship would be abandoned or sunk. It is believed that the Goretti Storm in the Atlantic last week may have caused the ship to run out of fuel during the operation. Due to the storm, small boats were unable to approach the ship to refuel it, and it ran out of fuel. As a result, the ship lost its ability to move.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Baron’un masal güzergahı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 23, 2026.