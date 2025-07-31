Barrack ise pleased

Foreign News

The decision by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) to comply with the integration agreement reached with Damascus has pleased Washington.

US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said, “We are very pleased with the constructive dialogue led by Mazlum Abdi to advance integration and unity.”

Referring to SDG Commander Mazlum Abdi, Barrack added, “Your leadership and the determined efforts of the SDF, together with the Syrian government’s firm commitment to inclusivity under President Shara, are vital for a stable Syria based on the principle of ‘one army, one government, one state.’”

“We are very pleased with the constructive dialogue to advance integration and unity,” said Barrack. “We expect the talks to continue for a secure future.”

NO CONSTITUTIONAL GUARANTEE

Barrack’s remarks came shortly after Mazlum Abdi gave interviews to Al Arabiya and Al Hadath. In the interviews, Abdi emphasised that decentralisation would not mean division and said they had agreed with the Damascus administration on the principle of “one army, one flag, one state.” Noting that communication with the government led by Mohammed Colani continues on a daily basis, Abdi said work is ongoing to implement all articles of the 10 March Agreement by the end of the year. He highlighted Kurdish concerns over integration into the Syrian army without constitutional guarantees and added that “recent events in Sweida have shown the importance of negotiations and reaching an agreement.” Stressing that Turkey “has no role in this process,” Abdi noted that Saudi Arabia has played a significant role in lifting sanctions on Syria and that Riyadh’s involvement as a mediator could provide a constructive contribution.

The interim constitution signed by HTS leader Colani in March, which has sparked criticism, maintains the requirement from the previous Syrian constitution that the President must be Muslim and affirms that Islamic law is the primary source of legislation. Paris will host the next round of talks between the SDG and the Damascus government. The key agenda item will be the mechanism for integrating the SDG into the Syrian army.

Abdi stated, “Integrating 100,000 armed personnel into the army is a complex process and must be addressed carefully. Therefore, the mechanism of integration into the Syrian army will be discussed at the upcoming Paris meeting.” According to a source from the French Foreign Ministry speaking to Al Arabiya, the first round of negotiations is expected to begin “in the coming weeks.”

CONGRESS WARNED: STOP THE MASSACRE

Attacks by groups affiliated with the HTS leadership targeting minority communities such as Alawites and Druze have prompted Washington to act, just as it lifted sanctions on Syria. A new bill, introduced by a Republican member of Congress and approved by relevant committees, ties the lifting of sanctions to actions taken by the new government in Damascus. The “Syria Sanctions Accountability Act” grants a two-year review period and includes conditions such as “protecting minorities, guaranteeing religious freedom, and combating captagon trafficking.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barrack memnun, published in BirGün newspaper on July 31, 2025.