Berat Albayrak appeared months later

Singer Sinan Akçıl, known for his closeness to the AKP, met with Berat Albayrak, the son-in-law of AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and former Minister of Treasury and Finance.

Akçıl shared the meeting on social media with a note and a photo.

In his post, Akçıl stated, ‘We had an incredible three-hour morning chat. He is a young man I am proud of for our country, with his known and unknown achievements. He is a man of substance who has served two ministries by the age of 47.’

Albayrak, who has not been very visible in public since his time as minister, has become a topic of discussion on social media.

It was also noted that Albayrak's beard has turned grey.

Berat Albayrak, 47, resigned from his ministerial post on 10 November 2020.

Albayrak's resignation, announced via Instagram, was the subject of much criticism at the time.

Albayrak last appeared at a seminar titled ‘Why is this so important?’ in April 2025.

