Berkin Elvan commemorated at his graveside on the 11th anniversary of his killing

Berkin Elvan, who was struck by a police-fired tear gas canister during the Gezi resistance and passed away at the age of 15 after spending nine months in a coma, was commemorated at his graveside in Feriköy on the 11th anniversary of his killing. The commemoration was attended by Elvan’s family, friends, and political party representatives. Gathering at the entrance of Feriköy Cemetery, the group marched to Berkin Elvan’s grave, chanting slogans.

The Elvan family delivered the following statement at Berkin’s graveside on the 11th anniversary of his killing:

"Today, once again, we are gathered here beside our Berkin. On the 11th anniversary of his death. For 12 years, since 2013, we have been fighting for justice. With patience and determination, we continue this struggle. We have only one demand: that everyone involved in the killing of our son be prosecuted and receive the punishment they deserve, from the then-President, who said, ‘I gave the order,’ to the then-İstanbul Police Chief Hüseyin Çapkın, İstanbul Governor Hüseyin Avni Mutlu, and the murderer Fatih Dalgalı.

Berkin’s killer, Fatih Dalgalı, was sentenced to only 16 years and 8 months in prison. The court ruled that Dalgalı had committed ‘premeditated murder.’ Yet, not only has he never spent a single day behind bars, but he continues to serve in his position, carrying a state-issued weapon. On February 7, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that there had been no effective investigation into the responsibilities of Çapkın and Mutlu and convicted Turkey. However, despite this ruling, judicial authorities in Turkey have failed to take action."

"THE KILLER IS FREE, THE LAWYERS ARE IMPRISONED"

We have always conducted our struggle within the framework of the law. As citizens of this country, we trusted its courts to deliver justice for us. Yet, while our son's killer has not spent a single day in prison, our lawyers, Oya Aslan and Can Atalay, remain behind bars. Those who refused to punish Berkin’s murderers have instead imprisoned our lawyer Can Atalay and our friend Mücella Yapıcı, along with other comrades in the struggle.

"WE HAVE BEEN TARGETED"

Not only did the courts fail to deliver justice, but we have also been subjected to harassment and attacks by individuals whose motives remain unclear, yet whose source of encouragement we know all too well—people who have completely lost their humanity. As we announced in a press conference last month, we have been receiving phone calls from such individuals spewing hatred, saying things like, "Berkin Elvan was a terrorist, good thing we killed him," and "You sent him out for bread, hasn’t he come back yet?"—trampling over our pain.

"THE STATE IS NOT OURS, BUT THEIRS"

We reported these incidents to the prosecutor’s office, but not a single person has been questioned. Once again, the state has shown that it does not belong to us, but to those who murder us and mock our grief. While we demand justice not only for Berkin but for all children, this system continues to tear tens of thousands of children away from their families. We are starving for justice!

We seek justice against those who turned a blind eye to the marriage of a six-year-old child. We seek justice against those who leave our children in the hands of religious sects and child abusers. We seek justice against this government, which failed to search for our children trapped under rubble. We seek justice for all children killed by the state.

This is why we are calling out to the government and the judiciary that has failed to deliver justice: Even if you continue to protect murderers, we will never stop demanding justice—for Berkin, for all the children who have been murdered, for those who perished in fires and are still left unprotected, for the children abandoned to religious sects. The ongoing attacks and the judiciary's complete inaction in response only sharpen our anger.

Next year, on the 12th anniversary, we hope to stand at this graveside knowing that justice has been served—because holding a child’s killer accountable is the only guarantee for the future of all our children. Our son, our beloved, our Berkin—no matter how many years pass, we will never forget the cruelty inflicted upon you. We will never forgive those who tore you away from us.

One day, we will ensure that you can rest in peace.

***

Born on January 5, 1999, Berkin Elvan was shot in the head with a tear gas canister by police officer Fatih Dalgalı during the Gezi Resistance on June 16, 2013. After spending months in a coma, he passed away on March 11, 2014. Fatih Dalgalı, whose actions led to Elvan’s death, was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison.

Source: Berkin Elvan, katledilişinin 11. yılında mezarı başında anıldı