Betting investigation: PFDK announces penalties for players

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) has announced its penalties regarding the betting investigation.

The decision concerning 102 players in the Süper Lig and 1 Lig has been published.

Accordingly, PFDK announced bans ranging from 45 days to 12 months for 101 players, while it decided to continue the investigation and administrative measures concerning Alperen Selvi of Iğdır FK due to betting activity.

PFDK handed 12- and 6-month bans to five players each, 6-month bans to ten players, 3-month bans to twenty-five players and 45-day bans to fifty-six players.

5 PLAYERS GIVEN 12-MONTH BANS: INCLUDING A TOP TAXPAYER

Allasane Ndao of Konyaspor, Abdulsamet Burak of Kayserispor, Oktay Aydın of Amedspor, Orkun Özdemir of Boluspor and Ali Şaşal Vural of Sivasspor received 12-month bans.

Among those given 12-month bans, Allasane Ndao had previously been recorded as the 27th highest income taxpayer in Konya.

5 PLAYERS GIVEN 9-MONTH BANS

PFDK issued 9-month bans for Yusuf Özdemir of Alanyaspor, Metehan Baltacı of Galatasaray, Eren Karadağ of Çorumspor, Muhammed Furkan Özhan of Erzurumspor and Kadir Kaan Yurdakul of Manisaspor.

45-DAY BAN FOR EREN ELMALI

Galatasaray player Eren Elmalı received a 45-day ban while Metehan Baltacı received a 9-month ban.

Elmalı was removed from the A National Football Team squad after his name appeared in the betting investigation.

TFF had recently referred 1024 footballers to PFDK on allegations of betting.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bahis soruşturması: PFDK, futbolculara verilen cezaları açıkladı, published in BirGün newspaper on November 13, 2025.