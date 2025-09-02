Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler and 25 others appear before court for the first time

The trial of 26 defendants, including suspended Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, charged with “rigging tenders” as well as “establishing, membership of, and aiding a criminal organisation”, began at the Anadolu 17th High Criminal Court.

Some detained and non-detained defendants and their lawyers attended the hearing. The hearing started with identity checks. After this, the defendants will present their defences.

INVESTIGATION

The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had issued warrants for the arrest, detention, search, and seizure of 4 people, including Mayor Alaattin Köseler, on charges of “rigging tenders”, and 17 others on charges of “rigging tenders” and “establishing, membership of, and aiding a criminal organisation”.

On 27 February, Köseler and 20 others were taken into custody by the İstanbul Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit. Those detained were taken to the Police Headquarters at the Vatan Complex.

In the early hours of the morning, searches and seizures were carried out at the Beykoz Municipality building, which was surrounded by police barricades. Officers took some documents as evidence and delivered them to the police in bags.

The number of suspects in the investigation later rose to 26. On 4 March, 13 people, including Köseler, were remanded in custody.

PRISON SENTENCE DEMANDED FOR KÖSELER

In the indictment, Köseler is described as the “founder of the corruption organisation”, while Private Secretary Veli Gümüş and staff member Metin Ülgey are considered “managers”. It requests the conviction of 26 people on various charges.

Köseler faces charges of “establishing a criminal organisation”, “repeatedly rigging tenders through fraudulent conduct”, “repeated aggravated fraud”, and “repeated forgery of official documents”, with a prison sentence ranging from 17 years 6 months to 67 years 3 months.

Source: Beykoz Belediye Başkanı Alaattin Köseler ile 25 kişi ilk kez hakim karşısında