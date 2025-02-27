Beykoz mayor Alaattin Köseler detained

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler has been taken into custody by İstanbul Police Department teams. The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that, in addition to Köseler, five municipal officials and 15 individuals from companies working with the municipality were also detained as part of the operation.

Reacting to the development, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik stated:

"His whereabouts are known, and he would testify when summoned. The treatment of a 65-year-old mayor in this manner is the latest link in a chain of oppression."

Meanwhile, İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu described the operation as "nothing more than a reflection of personal ambition and anger."

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was taken into custody in a police raid at his home at 4:00 AM. It has been reported that Köseler is being investigated as part of a probe into bid-rigging. The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a detention order for four suspects, including Köseler, on charges of "rigging public tenders."

In addition to the detention of Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, arrest, detention, search, and seizure orders have been issued for 17 more suspects on charges of "rigging public tenders" and "establishing, leading, participating in, or aiding a criminal organization."

21 PEOPLE, INCLUDING BEYKOZ MAYOR KÖSELER, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

As part of the bid-rigging investigation, detention, arrest, search, and seizure orders were issued for 17 suspects on charges of "rigging public tenders" and "establishing, leading, or aiding a criminal organization."

Following the orders, teams from the İstanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Division detained Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler along with 20 others. The suspects were taken to İstanbul Police Department's Vatan Headquarters for processing.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING UNDER POLICE BLOCKADE

Meanwhile, the Beykoz Municipality building has been cordoned off with barriers by police and riot control teams. Police searches inside the municipal offices are ongoing.

CHIEF PUBLIC PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE: SEARCH WARRANT ISSUED BY COURT ORDER

The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office released the following statement regarding the operation:

"As part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, detention orders have been issued against Beykoz Mayor A.K., procurement officials G.T. and O.K., and former mayoral advisor E.H.B. for multiple counts of ‘rigging public tenders’. Additionally, the Presidency's Private Secretary V.G., municipal staff member M.Ü., and 15 company officials involved in procurement contracts or bidding processes are also subject to detention orders for multiple counts of ‘rigging public tenders’ and ‘establishing, leading, participating in, or aiding a criminal organization’. Search and seizure operations were authorized by Criminal Judgeships of Peace, and İstanbul Financial Crimes Division teams have initiated the necessary procedures."

CHP'S FIRST STATEMENT ON BEYKOZ MAYOR'S DETENTION

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik reacted to the detention of Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, releasing a statement on social media.

In his statement, Çelik said:

"Our Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler was taken into custody at 4:00 AM after his home was raided by a large number of police officers. His whereabouts are known, and he would testify if summoned. The treatment of a 65-year-old mayor in this manner is the latest link in the chain of oppression. We stand by our mayor. Our lawyers and party organization are closely following the process. On the very day Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is set to deliver a historic speech in Ankara, this ‘timed operation’ carried out in the middle of the night is nothing but an act of judicial intimidation by those trying to manipulate politics through legal repression. Those who think they can stop the Republican People's Party (CHP) with such futile efforts are gravely mistaken. No matter what they do, CHP’s presidential candidate will be Turkey’s next president!"

