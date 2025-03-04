Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, who was arrested, has been suspended from office

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler has been suspended from office by the Ministry of Interior.

Köseler was detained as part of an investigation into charges of "rigging a tender" and "establishing, participating in, and aiding a criminal organization" and was arrested by the court late last night.

The Ministry of Interior issued a written statement announcing that Köseler had been suspended from office as a "temporary measure."

