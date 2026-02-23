Bilal Erdoğan, the report and Alican Uludağ: Three different events, one goal

Yaşar Aydın

Last week, we read about authoritarian countries and their leaders in BirGün newspaper for two days, penned by Associate Professor Yonca Özdemir. It is no coincidence that similar personalities establish regimes using similar methods in many countries.

Authoritarian regimes share dozens of similarities, such as their relationship with the media, the relationship between the economy and politics, their control over the judiciary, and their conservative language. Another common feature of these countries is that those in power share their seats only with family members.

Milei's sister in Argentina, Trump's son, daughter and son-in-law in the US, almost the entire Orbán family in Hungary, Aliyev's wife in Azerbaijan; the list goes on and on with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and others.

A similar story applies to Turkey. The AKP's nearly quarter-century regime should also be read as ‘Erdoğan's regime.’ We have witnessed the Erdoğan family members playing a decisive role in the regime, especially over the last 15 years. President Erdoğan's daughter, Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, served as an official and voluntary advisor to the Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016. His son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, served as a minister between 2015 and 2020; he was referred to as the ‘second man’ in the cabinet and wielded considerable power in the media world. And finally, Bilal Erdoğan took centre stage. In a sense, he was treated as the heir apparent.

THE COMMISSION REPORT AND THE COUNTRY'S DEMOCRACY

With the above assessment in mind, let's take a quick look at what happened last week. The most important agenda item was the completion and public release of the report by the commission formed in Parliament. Despite criticism, the report was approved by a vote of almost all commission members, and the debate moved on to its second phase.

From the first statements coming from the ruling party, it is understood that this debate, which has been mixed with constitutional issues until the election, will remain on the agenda.

The AKP, MHP and, most recently, the DEM Party have declared that this will be their priority. DEM Co-Chair Bakırhan explained the situation to journalists, saying, "Early elections are not on our agenda. Our issue is to resolve a century-old problem” explaining the situation from their perspective. The DEM Party will likely propose this agenda to the political structures it works with within the framework of the struggle for democracy.

Some in the opposition found the report lacking, while others found it excessive. Some said, ’Let's talk,‘ while others said, ’This matter is closed.' These differences of opinion are not very important today. As long as there is no ‘yes’ to any step that would disrupt the struggle for democracy in the country. To put it more clearly, the opposition forces should not be involved in any debate that would legitimise and empower the regime; they should stay away from such issues. They should stay away from any debate, including constitutional reform, that would re-elect Erdoğan and perpetuate the regime.

The ruling camp has a clearer view of the process. Led by Kurtulmuş, they want to draw part of the opposition bloc into the debate with a new ‘democracy process’ spearheaded by the AKP and MHP. The recommendations in the report, such as complying with the ECtHR and AYM rulings, making necessary amendments, and implementing enforcement regulations, will also play a role in this regard. The report even includes concepts such as expanding the freedom of the press.

On the other hand, the arrest of journalist Alican Uludağ at the time the report was announced is a very significant development in terms of showing the difference between image and intent.

WHY DID THEY ARREST ULUDAĞ?

Alican Uludağ is undoubtedly one of Turkey's best judicial reporters. He is meticulous in his work and has strong sources; these characteristics make him a journalist who upsets the regime. He was arrested on grounds that do not comply with any legal norm. From this perspective, it is meaningless to discuss the issue in terms of a social media post or a news story.

As stated in Uludağ's declaration, the arrest is primarily related to Akın Gürlek's appointment to the ministry. Firstly, it is not desired that those who would hinder Gürlek's actions in important cases remain at large. It is anticipated that those left outside will remain silent after this warning.

Secondly, it is also a fact that there is a considerable segment of the AKP that does not want Gürlek to take office. They do not want information leaking from that side to reach journalists. In a sense, not only Alican Uludağ but also his sources within the judiciary are being sidelined. It should not be forgotten that the judiciary is the most important tool the AKP has at its disposal to win re-election and make the regime permanent. For this reason, the regime is protecting the judiciary, in the true sense of the word; it wants to keep it at a point where it is immune to any criticism. This is why Alican is in custody.

TURKEY IS NOT READY FOR BİLAL

Let's turn to the connection between all these issues and Bilal Erdoğan. As we tried to explain at the beginning of this article, in the new authoritarian countries that have emerged over the last 20 years, the preference of the regime has been ‘absolute family loyalty’. This is a necessity for the regime; it is also an important reason for its motivation to remain in power.

The palace regime must save both today and tomorrow. The AKP thought it could remain in power by seizing the state, without caring what the people said. But ultimately, Turkey is a country where elections are held, even if its authoritarian side is quite dominant. It is impossible to escape elections indefinitely. And winning elections, one way or another, requires gaining the consent of the people.

The palace regime is aware of the situation and is working on a solution today. The AKP wants to design all state institutions, all communication channels, including social media, and all civil society organisations, including sports clubs, according to its own agenda, or more accurately, according to Bilal Erdoğan's agenda. The sudden removal of the most powerful figures in the cabinet until yesterday is part of this.

With these moves, even if they cannot win the hearts of the people, they want to instil the feeling that “they are unchangeable, unbeatable”.

Is this possible? Never.

On his return from Africa, Erdoğan told journalists on the plane that the CHP was ‘too complex to be explained by the dynamics of politics.’ Let us conclude with a similar statement:

The plan that the palace regime has devised for Turkey's present and future is a hollow fantasy that runs counter to the country's dynamics and is at odds with its people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bilal Erdoğan, rapor ve Alican Uludağ: Üç farklı olay, tek bir amaç, published in BirGün newspaper on February 23, 2026.