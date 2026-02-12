Bilal's chair will be ready in November

Yaşar Aydın

A new agenda is created every day without touching the “essence”. Ministers change, mayors from an opposition party resign, the remarks of mayors and the party leader circulate everywhere, alliances are formed and heirs are appointed. The action never ends.

Just as it seemed war would break out in Syria, a deal was signed. The process known as ‘Terror-Free Turkey’ continues as if nothing had happened. The DEM Party İmralı Delegation held a meeting with Erdoğan yesterday. In a country governed this badly, where the public is furious, it is truly astonishing for the political agenda to be trapped within this frame. No doubt, this is also a success for those in power.

THE PARTY ENTRUSTED TO BILAL

We can see that Erdoğan, together with his partner Bahçeli, has launched the election timetable. What he needs to do before the election has been arranged by urgency. As has become clear in recent days, Bilal Erdoğan has also been added to the “to-do list”. Over time, the question of which seat Bilal Erdoğan was being considered for has now been clarified. A broad agreement has been reached for Bilal Erdoğan to become AKP Chair before the presidential election. It goes without saying that the search for agreement took place not so much within the party as with the coalition partner.

With the Bilal Erdoğan decision, the AKP has effectively solved several issues:

First: A positive response has been given to the family’s imposition regarding the “post-Erdoğan” era.

Second: Time has been bought to cool and postpone the infighting that began within the party and the alliance over what comes after Erdoğan.

Third: A step will have been taken to meet the change formulated as “the president giving up some powers” in how the regime operates.

The AKP will set the timetable for Bilal Erdoğan’s chairmanship depending on its preference for an early election. The information we have heard from within the party is that Erdoğan will step down as chair as of “November 2026”.

According to the rumours, there has been no loud objection to Bilal Erdoğan becoming party chair from either the AKP or the MHP. But there are plenty of people expressing concern. For reasons such as internal party balances, habits and the possibility of evoking “dynasty”, there are also those who fear this will be “risky” before an election. Despite these concerns, it is taken as certain that the Bilal Erdoğan preference will be implemented. The party organisation had largely been arranged around Bilal Erdoğan. The final touches are expected to be made at an extraordinary congress.

TWO ALLIANCES ARE EMERGING

While all this is happening in the AKP, two alliances are taking shape in the nationalist conservative camp. The first is the structure formed by YRP, SP, the Future Party and DEVA, which Erbakan describes as “the continuation of Milli Görüş (National Vision)”. Party bases want this alliance but the egos of Davutoğlu, Erbakan and Babacan are still a serious obstacle. According to information we received from party sources, the alliance’s main issue will not be the presidential election.

Clearing the threshold is being set as the first target. The primary target group is voters who have moved away from the AKP but have not gone to another party.

When we ask, “Why is the presidential election second priority?”, the reply is, “We cannot appeal to that base by picking a fight with Erdoğan.”

No one is unaware that a similar effort is ongoing between the Victory Party and the Key Party. But the fate of this alliance seems likely to be shaped partly by the IYI Party and partly by who the CHP’s candidate will be. It is not possible to predict today how the two alliances will affect politics. There is no quick answer to the question of whether it benefits the government or the opposition. It is certain that Erdoğan will take all these alliance scenarios into account while looking for an opponent he can beat.

IS HE READY FOR AN ELECTION?

When we look at the line of action Erdoğan has pursued over the past few months, it is possible to say that an election within this year would not be surprising. Erdoğan thinks he has made significant progress in splitting the parliamentary opposition. The statements of the DEVA, Future Party and YRP leaders and Özdağ’s approach are the kind that would justify Erdoğan.

Within the AKP, there is a widespread view that developments in Syria and the process of a settlement have also brought Kurdish politics into reserve, or at least detached it from the opposition bloc. On top of this picture, when the reserves accumulated at the Central Bank, the planned social assistance and the steps said to be taken regarding pensioners are added, the election atmosphere makes itself felt with full weight.

OBJECTION WILL WIN

Despite all this, those who see politics as a transfer of inheritance or desk engineering have always underestimated Turkey’s unpredictable dynamism. Erdoğan’s Bilal Erdoğan move is not only the appointment of an “heir” but also an effort by those in power to freeze their internal crisis and extend their lifespan. But while chairs are being rearranged in the palace, the public’s anger is echoing louder in the streets with each passing day.

For the opposition, the main danger is to look for a place for itself within these “new rules of the game” set by the government. Yet the issue is not to secure a seat at that table but to organise a social objection that will overturn the table entirely. It should not be forgotten that Anatolia’s political history is full of “design” moves that look flawless on paper but are shattered when they collide with the reality of the people. The knot will not be untied by Bilal Erdoğan’s chair or the egos of leaders but by the organised courage of those willing to step outside the circle drawn by the government.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bilal’in koltuğu Kasım'da hazır, published in BirGün newspaper on February 12, 2026.