BirGün “Akın Gürlek” trial: Verdict announced

The verdict was announced in the trial of BirGün executives İbrahim Aydın, Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir, who were prosecuted for a news story mentioning the name of İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

The third hearing in the trial of BirGün Board Chairman İbrahim Aydın, birgun.net Publication Coordinator Uğur Koç, and former birgun.net Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Gökdemir, who are being tried for a news story mentioning İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, will be held today. The court announced its decision at the hearing, which was held at 11:20 a.m. at the İstanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court.

The hearing began at 12:00 p.m. The hearing began with the taking of statements.

‘WE DO NOT KNOW ON WHAT CONCRETE EVIDENCE THEY BASED THIS CHARGE’

birgun.net Publication Coordinator Uğur Koç stated in his testimony, "The prosecution's opinion only mentions that I shared X. It is clear that the prosecution did not read the indictment in detail. Looking at the indictment, it is stated that the other party used derogatory language in the news report. We do not know on what concrete evidence they based this charge. Akın Gürlek is performing his public duties; the results of these decisions can be criticised. I do not think this is a crime. If BirGün reports the same content in the morning, it cannot be a crime. We do not prepare our news with the intention of insulting anyone, nor do we publish such content in our newspaper. Akın Gürlek is a public official, and every decision he makes is public. I find it surprising that I am being prosecuted because of this news report, and I demand my acquittal,‘ he said.

Yaşar Gökdemir, who then presented the defence, said, ’It is stated that the phrase “mobile guillotine” was used in three different news reports." He then cited Akın Gürlek's lawsuits related to the accusation of targeting, noting that ‘there are 154 items on Google.’ Gökdemir concluded by saying, ‘I do not accept the charges in the indictment. I request my acquittal.’

İbrahim Aydın, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BirGün, stated in his defence, ‘I consider Akın Gürlek’s decision to bring this case before this court to be a threat, a warning. Akın Gürlek is known as a political figure. We find it surprising that we are being tried for reporting on a story that Sabah Newspaper itself reported on after a visit, and we demand our acquittal.’

‘THERE ARE VERY SERIOUS MISTAKES IN THE TRIAL’

After the defences, lawyer Ali Deniz Ceylan took the floor and stated the following: “There are very serious mistakes in this trial. We need to discuss the issue of criminal liability in this case. I have never seen such an indictment in my life. This is also a matter of moral responsibility. Punishment cannot be sought for both complicity and under the press law. I request that the honourable court explain this when making its decision. This is an arbitrary application against the ballot boxes. Such a criminal trial is not possible.”

“WILL WHETHER THE NEWS IS A CRIME OR NOT DEPEND ON THE IDENTITY OF THOSE WHO DID IT?"

The judge warned lawyer Tolgay Güvercin not to repeat himself. Lawyer Güvercin said, ‘My client, Uğur Koç, stated in his statement to the police and the prosecutor's office, and in the first hearing of this trial, that he made this news report. However, the prosecutor says in his opinion that he made the x post. That is why we are repeating ourselves.’

Güvercin said in his defence, "The Sabah newspapers published news about the great prosecutor in the fight against terrorism. They may not know the law, but the prosecutor does. The Sabah newspaper published a news story titled “Visit to Akın Gürlek, the nightmare of terrorist organisations”. There are many news stories about this, and no investigation has been opened into any of them. But the people who published this news story are being tried here. Does the criminalisation of an incident depend on the identity of those who committed it?‘ He continued, ’You may not like the statements in the news report, but you should not imprison people who use someone else's statements. I request that all my clients be acquitted."

DECISION ANNOUNCED

Following the lawyers' defence, the hearing was adjourned at 12:45. The hearing resumed after a 15-minute break.

Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were fined 35,400 TL for “publicly insulting a public official”, while İbrahim Aydın was sentenced to 11 months and 20 days in prison. They were acquitted of the charge of “targeting terrorist organisations”.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

birgun.net Publication Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Gökdemir, were detained on 8 February 2025 for reporting on the Sabah newspaper's visit to Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The three were taken to court the next day. Berkant Gültekin was released by the prosecutor's office, while Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were released by the magistrate's court, which imposed a travel ban and required them to sign in regularly.

The first hearing was held on 30 June 2025. At the first hearing, the court decided to postpone the case until the opinion on the merits was prepared, postponing it until 22 September.

At the second hearing on 22 September, the prosecutor's office presented its opinion. The court accepted the request of Akın Gürlek and his lawyer to participate in the case and postponed the hearing until Wednesday, 22 October. Aydın, Koç and Gökdemir face charges of “publicly insulting a public official” and “targeting terrorist organisations”, for which they could be sentenced to between two and five years in prison.

It is also requested that the three individuals be deprived of certain rights under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code, known as the “political ban”.

Meanwhile, T24 reporter Asuman Aranca was sentenced to 10 months in prison on charges of ‘breach of confidentiality’ in a case brought against her for reporting on the expert report regarding the murder of former Ülkü Ocakları President Sinan Ateş.